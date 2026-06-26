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Home > Sports News > Japan vs Sweden Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Anthony Elanga Rescues Draw as Both Teams Qualify for Round of 32

Japan vs Sweden Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Anthony Elanga Rescues Draw as Both Teams Qualify for Round of 32

Japan and Sweden secured FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 qualification after a 1-1 draw in Group F. Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead before Anthony Elanga equalized, ensuring Sweden progressed while Japan set up a blockbuster clash with Brazil.

Anthony Elanga scored the equaliser in the Japan vs Sweden clash. Image Credit: ANI
Anthony Elanga scored the equaliser in the Japan vs Sweden clash. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 07:01 IST

Japan National Football Team vs Sweden National Football Team: After Anthony Elanga equalized in the 62nd minute to give his team a share of the points in Group F, Sweden managed to salvage a 1-1 draw with Japan on Thursday, confirming both teams’ advancement to the World Cup knockout stages. Six minutes after Daizen Maeda completed a team move of the greatest caliber for the Japanese, who finish second in the group with five points to set up a matchup with five-time world winners Brazil in the round of 32, Elanga scored.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan, Sweden Qualify For Round Of 32

The Swedes remain in third with four points and that will be enough to secure one of the eight slots available in the next phase for the best third-placed teams across the 12 groups. The points were shared after a tepid first half that only showed signs of life moments before the interval.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Goalless first half between Japan and Sweden

Keito Nakamura went closest to opening the scoring, the Japan winger hitting a low first-time strike from Maeda’s layoff that forced Jacob Widell Zetterstrom into a full-stretch save to push the ball around his left post. Viktor Gyokeres then found space at the other end to drive towards goal, with a deflection from Shogo Taniguchi looping the resulting shot well wide of the target.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Daizen Maeda scores the opening goal

The Japanese came out for the second half with intent, Ao Tanaka’s wayward strike underlining that Hajime Moriyasu’s side would not be content to sit back and take a point. The dynamism of their play was rewarded when Maeda applied the finishing touch to an exquisite team goal instigated by Ritsu Doan. The winger received a return pass from Ayase Ueda as he cut in from the right and slid the ball into the space between the Swedish centre backs for the unmarked Maeda to stroke his shot home.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Anthony Elanga squares up the scoreline

Japan’s lead was to last six minutes, however, as Elanga contributed a quality finish of his own to equalise, bending a left foot strike from the corner of the area over the Japanese defence and past the unsighted Zion Suzuki.

Suzuki had to be at his sharpest to keep the scores level three minutes later with a sprawling save to his left to keep out Alexander Isak’s attempt as the Swedes belatedly started to show their attacking quality. And the goalkeeper was on hand to deny Isak again in stoppage time, palming the forward’s header into the air to confirm a second-place finish for the Japanese.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Nicolas Pepe Fires Ivory Coast Into Historic First-Ever Knockout Stage With Brace vs Curacao

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Japan vs Sweden Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Anthony Elanga Rescues Draw as Both Teams Qualify for Round of 32
Tags: Anthony ElangaDaizen MaedaFIFA World Cup 2026Japan National Football TeamJapan vs SwedenSweden National Football TeamSweden vs Japan

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Japan vs Sweden Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Anthony Elanga Rescues Draw as Both Teams Qualify for Round of 32
Japan vs Sweden Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Anthony Elanga Rescues Draw as Both Teams Qualify for Round of 32
Japan vs Sweden Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Anthony Elanga Rescues Draw as Both Teams Qualify for Round of 32
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