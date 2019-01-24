Nissin made an ad featuring Naomi Osaka along with fellow Japanese tennis sensation Kei Nishikori. The "Hungry to Win" ad showed the US Open 2018 winner with pale skin, wavy brown hair and Caucasian facial features. It drew sharp criticism on social media and many accused Nissin of white-washing the biracial tennis sensation.

Japanese instant-noodle company Nissin landed in a hot soup after it ”white-washed” tennis star Naomi Osaka in of its advertisements. Osaka, who is half-Haitian and half-Japanese, was portrayed with white skin, light brown hair and Caucasian features in a manga cartoon advertising a ramen Noodle Cup. After much outrage on the ad, Nissin issued a public apology and assured that no such incident will take place in future.

Naomi Osaka, who is one of the most popular sportspersons in Japan, shot to fame last year when she toppled American tennis icon Serena Williams to win women’s singles title at the US Open in September. Nissin, a noodle making giant, is one of the brands that sponsor Osaka.

Columnist Baye McNeil wrote in a post for The Japan Times, “I was truly disappointed to see that there was no woman of color to speak of in the commercial. Instead, I found a white-washed representation of Osaka. Everything that distinguishes Osaka from your typical Japanese anime character was gone, and what was left? Your typical Japanese anime character.”

Nissin tried to do damage control after the issue exploded on social media. In a statement, the noodle makers’ spokesman said, “There is no intention of whitewashing. We accept that we were not sensitive enough and will pay more attention to diversity issues in the future.”

The company further claimed that Naomi Osaka was shown to Takeshi Konomi, popular manga artist, before he created the ad. Nissin went on to add that they’ll remove the ad from social media platforms and will remove it from air with immediate effect.

