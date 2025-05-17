Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  Jasmine Paolini Makes History As First Italian Woman In 40 Years To Win Rome Title

The second set was more dominant, as Paolini broke early and never looked back. Gauff, struggling with unforced errors, couldn’t find her rhythm as the crowd rallied behind their home favorite.

In a historic triumph that electrified the Foro Italico, Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman in 40 years to win the Internazionali BNL d’Italia singles title, stunning world No. 3 Coco Gauff with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory in Saturday's final.


The 29-year-old Paolini capped off a dream run on home soil, marking her second win over Gauff this clay season. With the straight-sets win, Paolini joins Raffaella Reggi who won the title in 1985 as only the second Italian woman to ever claim the prestigious Rome singles crown.

The all-Top 5 showdown saw Paolini deliver a fearless performance, using her forehand to dictate play and constantly pressuring Gauff’s serve. Despite a slow start, the Italian broke back swiftly, then powered through four consecutive deuce games to take control of the opening set. She sealed the first set with a sharp net approach and clean finishing.

The second set was more dominant, as Paolini broke early and never looked back. Gauff, struggling with unforced errors, couldn’t find her rhythm as the crowd rallied behind their home favorite. With the stadium erupting in song and celebration, Paolini wrapped up the final with flair, securing a major career milestone.

This historic win has significant implications for the upcoming Roland Garros, as Paolini’s victory propels her to a career-high WTA ranking of World No. 4, leapfrogging three-time defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek. This reshuffle sets up the possibility of a Swiatek-Sabalenka quarterfinal clash in Paris.

Paolini’s Rome journey isn’t over yet. She is set to play in the women’s doubles final on Sunday alongside compatriot Sara Errani, as the duo aims to defend their title.

Key Highlights:

  • Jasmine Paolini defeats Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 to win Rome title.

  • First Italian woman in 40 years to win the tournament.

  • Climbs to WTA No. 4, affecting French Open seedings.

  • May face Swiatek or Sabalenka earlier than expected at Roland Garros.

  • Will also play in Rome doubles final with Sara Errani.

Filed under

Jasmine Paolini Rome title 2025 Paolini vs Gauff final

