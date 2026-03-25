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Home > Sports News > Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH

Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH

Ex-Australia pacer Jason Gillespie joins Pakistan Super League team Hyderabad Kingsmen as head coach, refuses welcome video; PSL 2026 begins March 26 behind closed doors due to West Asia crisis.

Jason Gillespie (Image Credits:X)
Jason Gillespie (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 25, 2026 13:52:17 IST

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Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH

On Tuesday, an awkward moment took place when ex-Australia pacer Jason Gillespie made his debut for Pakistan Super League team Hyderabad Kingsmen ahead of the 2026 season starting on Thursday. Gillespie, who was named head coach of the franchise last year in January, unexpectedly landed in the limelight after a video showing his conversation with the team’s media crew was widely circulated on the internet. In the footage, members of the franchise are seen standing around a hotel lobby when the camera goes upstairs to Gillespie. When he was asked to come down and make a “welcome video”, the former fast bowler declined the offer strongly and called the idea “stupid.” In a very polite manner, he refused, as he mentioned that he had his work to focus on and after a quick look, he left the situation.

Gillespie’s signing is his second coaching role in Pakistan after a short stint as the national team’s red-ball coach in 2024. His previous role ended unexpectedly after a disagreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board, which caused him to resign right before a Test series in South Africa.

Although the incident happened, Gillespie had, on the other hand, shown a lot of enthusiasm about his new role by saying that he was really looking forward to being part of the Hyderabad Kingsmen setup and that he was quite eager to start the journey.

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PSL Scenario and Schedule

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held this year, but the whole scenario will be quite different from the previous seasons due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. Matches will be played behind closed doors, and only two venues, Lahore and Karachi, will be used instead of the initially planned six cities. Also, the opening ceremony in Lahore has been called off.

On the contrary, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that, depending on how the situation in the region develops, the fans might be allowed back into the stadiums during the later stages of the tournament. The first match of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen on March 26  at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match begins at 7:00 PM local time (2:00 PM GMT). Due to a fuel crisis, the match will be played behind closed doors without fans.

Also Read: Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

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Tags: Hyderabad KingsmenJason GillespiePSLPSL 11PSL 2026

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Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH

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Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH
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Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH
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