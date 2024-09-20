Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Jasprit Bumrah Can Deliver On Any Type Of Surface: Dhruv Jurel

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel lauded pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his "adaptability" and versatility to be able to play well on every track.

Bumrah is in action during the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, with the first Test starting at Chennai’s MA Chidambram Stadium today.

Speaking on JioCinema, Jurel said about Bumrah, “His adaptability across all tracks is not easy to maintain. Sometimes it is a long spell, other times it is a quick two-over spell where the captain needs a wicket,” said Jurel.

“Injuries are common for pacers like him, but he always delivers by taking wickets. That’s what makes him special,” he added.
Jurel said that a lot of bowlers prefer conditions that suit their style, but it does not apply to Bumrah.

“He can brilliantly adapt to any track, whether it is a seaming pitch or one that favours spinners,” he added.
The wicketkeeper-batter also reflected on the scorching yorker that Bumrah delivered to England’s Ollie Pope during the Test series against England, which deceived the batter and uprooted two of his stumps, saying, “I would not have done any better than Pope. I probably would have reacted the same way.”

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 159 wickets at an average of 20.69, with the best bowling figures of 6/27. In nine home Tests, Bumrah has taken 33 wickets at an average of 16.36, with the best figures of 6/45.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The top-order collapsed and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6)

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket Dhruv Jurel Jasprit Bumrah

