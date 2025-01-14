Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah Crowned ICC Men’s Player Of The Month For December 2024

Jasprit Bumrah has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024 after his remarkable performances during India’s tour of Australia. The pacer took 22 wickets in three Tests, leading India’s bowling attack and becoming the fourth-fastest to reach 200 Test wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah Crowned ICC Men’s Player Of The Month For December 2024

Talisman India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was crowned as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2024, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

According to a release from ICC, Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional performances during India’s tour of Australia in December 2024 have earned him the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, beating off competition from Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson.

Over three Test matches, Bumrah claimed an impressive 22 wickets at an astonishing average of 14.22, single-handedly spearheading India’s bowling attack.

Image

Bumrah’s brilliance was evident from the very start, with a standout performance in Adelaide. His four-wicket haul was instrumental in minimizing Australia’s lead in the first innings, keeping India within striking distance.

He followed this up with a sensational display in Brisbane, where his six wickets in the first innings dismantled Australia’s batting order. Bumrah added three more scalps in the second innings to complete a nine-wicket match haul.

His efforts ensured the rain-affected match ended in a draw, keeping India alive in the series.

The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne saw Bumrah deliver yet another stellar performance. He picked up four wickets in the first innings, providing a rare bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre bowling effort by the Indian team.

He then secured a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling Australia out for 234. Despite his heroics, India’s batting faltered, resulting in an 184-run defeat.

In a challenging tour for the Indian team, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior for India consistently delivering match-defining performances. His exceptional contributions not only earned him the Player of the Series award but also cemented his reputation as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket.

He achieved a significant milestone during the series by taking his 200th Test wicket, becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach this landmark in terms of balls bowled. Remarkably, he also became the first bowler in history to claim 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.

For his game-changing performances, Jasprit Bumrah has been declared the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2024.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Who Is Penta? Former AEW Star Debuts In WWE

Filed under

Bumrah wickets December 2024 ICC Men's Player of the Month Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

Also Read

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Entertainment

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox