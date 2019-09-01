Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dedicated his hat-trick to skipper Virat Kohli for reviewing umpire's decision. In a video shared by BCCI, both the players were all in smiles and happy as India is closer to mark another victory over West Indies.

The Day 2 of India vs West 2nd Test was all about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his swinging deliveries. Just like a terminator, Jasprit Bumrah knocked down 6 West Indian batsmen. Bumrah’s wickets sixer included a hat-trick which has brought Team India to the driving seat and much closer to another victory. The achievement was celebrated by skipper Virat Kohli and Bumrah himself after the match.

A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), showed Bumrah and Kohli having a great time together and talking about the day’s play. Virat praised Bumrah for his bowling and hat-trick. While laughing out loud Bumrah said he owes the hat-trick to Virat for taking the review.

The speedsters said he was not even interested in appealing for a leg before but the captain decided to go for a review and clinched another wicket. Bumrah lauded Virat’s decision-making ability by giving all the credit for his 3rd wicket to the captain.

Bumrah said he was not very sure of the appeal. He thought the ball hit the bat but it was a good decision to take DRS by the captain in the end.

Ahead in the video, Virat Kohli said he and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were sure to take the review and it went fruitful. Both captain and vice-captain agreed that Chase was late on ball and the only question was whether the ball hit him inline or not.

In his 9.3 overs, Bumrah allowed only 19 runs, while 3 overs were maiden.

The pacer said sometimes when there is so much of help in the wicket, just like the previous match. The track was providing bounce and late movement with that any bowler can get greedy, and should go for wickets. Over-aggression helps in such conditions. Just calm nerves and try to bowl good balls, create pressure is the only plan that works best.

I owe my hat-trick to you – Bumrah tells @imVkohli @Jaspritbumrah93 became the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick. Hear it from the two men who made it possible 🗣️🗣️ Full video here ▶️📹https://t.co/kZG6YOOepS – by @28anand #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2PqCj57k8n — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2019

The first man to depart was Darren Bravo for 4 runs. He was caught at the second slip by KL Rahul on Bumrah’s out-swinging delivery to a left-hander.

Shamarh Brooks was the second man who went back for a duck. Bumrah hit straight on his pads and dismissed him LBW on the first ball he played.

Roston Chase was the 3rd hunt for Bumrah. At first, the umpire had called him not out, and even Bumrah was not interested and sure to appeal, but Virat Kohli stuck for him and reviewed umpire’s decision to scalp the 3rd wicket in a row.

With his achievement, Bumrah became the 3rd Indian bowler to get a hat-trick in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. Harbhajan had taken his hat-trick against Australia in 2001 Calcutta Test. Similarly, Irfan had dismissed 3 Pakistan batsmen in a row in Karachi in 2006.

With Bumrah’s firey spell, Team India moved to the driving seat and left West Indies tottering at only 87 runs after the loss of 7 wickets at Day 2 stumps.

The video posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle has garnered thousands of likes and shares. And the comment section is overloaded with good wishes to team India and love to both the cricketers.

