Jasprit Bumrah Injury Irks Ajit Agarkar, Chief Selector Unhappy With BCCI Centre Of Excellence Officials: Report

A reported rift between the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) selection committee and the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru has emerged, with Jasprit Bumrah’s latest injury setback reportedly bringing concerns over player fitness and rehabilitation into sharper focus.

According to a PTI report, questions have been raised about the communication between the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and the CoE, which is responsible for monitoring the fitness and rehabilitation of centrally contracted players.

Bumrah’s Injury Raises Questions

The issue has reportedly gained prominence following Bumrah’s withdrawal from India’s upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

The CoE had apparently indicated to Agarkar and the selectors that Bumrah would be fit enough to travel for the series. However, the pacer’s knee problem turned out to be more serious than initially believed, forcing the team management to rule him out.

The BCCI subsequently named Auqib Nabi as Bumrah’s replacement on Monday.

The development has reportedly left sections within the board questioning whether the injury assessment and communication process between the CoE and the selectors is functioning effectively.

Officials Hold Virtual Meeting

PTI reported that senior CoE officials, including its chief VVS Laxman, held a virtual meeting with Agarkar on Monday. The discussion reportedly focused on the injury management of centrally contracted players.

While it remains unclear which individual cases were discussed during the meeting, three players reportedly under scrutiny are Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy.

All three have faced injury-related setbacks and are expected to spend an extended period on the sidelines. Their situations have reportedly prompted questions within BCCI circles regarding the rehabilitation timelines being set for players and whether the prescribed Return to Play protocols are being followed consistently.

Fitness Concerns Extend Beyond Injuries

The report also claimed that a prominent T20 specialist batter from one of India’s southern states arrived in England carrying excess weight.

Although the player’s identity was not disclosed, the development has reportedly added to concerns over the effectiveness of the CoE’s monitoring system.

The CoE is expected to play a key role in ensuring that India’s centrally contracted players remain physically prepared for international cricket. Any gap between medical assessments, rehabilitation updates and selection decisions can therefore create significant complications for the national team.

Leadership Vacuum At CoE

The situation also comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based facility does not have a permanent sports director. Former sports director Nitin Patel has departed, with Dhananjay Kaushik currently handling the position on an interim basis.

Kaushik could face increased scrutiny when the BCCI conducts its proposed review of India’s disappointing United Kingdom tour.

For the selectors, the Bumrah episode highlights the importance of accurate and timely injury updates. With India’s schedule becoming increasingly demanding, the BCCI will be keen to ensure that its selection and medical systems remain closely aligned and that players return to international duty only after meeting the required fitness benchmarks.