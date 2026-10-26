Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Indian Speedster Reaches COE in Bengaluru, Likely to Fly to New Zealand in 48 Hours – Report | IND vs NZ Test Series

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Jasprit Bumrah is expected to travel to New Zealand for India’s upcoming two-match Test series, scheduled to begin on November 19, after visiting the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The fast bowler is reportedly awaiting fitness clearance from the medical team before flying out in the next 48 hours. His availability could prove crucial as India look to strengthen their bowling attack and keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final alive.

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

Bumrah’s potential return would be a significant boost for India, who are currently fifth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. With New Zealand conditions expected to offer pace and bounce, the Indian team will be counting on the experienced speedster to lead the attack, subject to medical clearance. Bumrah has been rested for the white-ball series, with his focus now on regaining full fitness for the Tests.

India vs New Zealand Test Series: Team News

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper, subject to fitness clearance), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan.

India vs New Zealand Test Series Schedule

First Test: November 19-23, Wellington

November 19-23, Wellington Second Test: November 27-December 1, Christchurch

Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd NZ T20I

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is not available for selection for the third T20I against New Zealand at Wellington, continuing his recovery from the low-grade adductor strain sustained during the first T20I at Christchurch.

Ishan did not feature in the second T20I as well due to the adductor strain. Ishan, who stands just a hit away from breaking Suryakumar Yadav’s record of most runs by an Indian in T20Is in a calendar year (1,164 runs), will have to wait a little longer to break the record. Kumar Kushagra, roped in as a cover, will stay with the team for the third T20I.

A post from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “Update: Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan’s progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I.”