Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will Auqib Nabi Replace India’s Pace Spearhead in IND vs SL Test Series? Details Inside

IND vs SL: With Jasprit Bumrah officially getting ruled out of Team India’s crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka, it is undoubtedly a body blow for Shubman Gill and co. as they try to up their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. However, it is also an opportunity for a new talent to showcase his exploits. Will Auqib Nabi finally get an opportunity to wear the Test cap?

IND vs SL: Will Auqib Nabi get an opportunity in India’s Test arena?

Despite finishing the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy as the highest wicket-taker and starring in Jammu and Kashmir’s historic triumph, he was not included in the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Along with Prince Yadav, Gurjapneet Singh, Shivang Kumar, Saransh Jain and Zeeshan Ansari, the right-arm pacer was merely a net bowler for the Indian team. Nabi was indeed prolific for Jammu and Kashmir in the first-class tournament, taking 60 wickets at 12.56, thereby earning the Player of the Tournament award for his exploits. But he missed out on the squad due to only three pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar making the cut.

However, a report in The Times of India has claimed that the 29-year-old remains the frontrunner to replace Bumrah in the squad. If he replaces, it will add a new dimension to their squad, given the disconcerting pace and bounce Nabi generates. But spin is still likely to play a greater part in Sri Lanka.

How many wickets has Jasprit Bumrah taken in 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle?

In seven matches of the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), the Ahmedabad-born cricketer has bagged 29 wickets in seven games at 22.55. He has missed a handful of matches due to injury and workload management.

With 185 scalps, he is India’s second-highest wicket-taker across all cycles of WTC and it has come only in 42 games at 19.23 apiece. Hence, it indeed is a massive loss for the two-time WTC finalists. Team India are currently 5th in the 2025-27 cycle of WTC, winning and losing four each, with one resulting in a draw out of 9 games.

With 9 more matches remaining in the cycle, they must win at least seven of them to stand a chance of reaching the final. That includes two Tests each against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, followed by a gruelling home series against Australia in early 2027.