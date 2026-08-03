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Home > Sports News > Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Pace Spearhead Miss ODI World Cup 2027? Fresh Report Raises Concern

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Pace Spearhead Miss ODI World Cup 2027? Fresh Report Raises Concern

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah's latest injury setback has given them a huge headache, given his body broke down after playing only two games despite resting for over a month after the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India's Pace Spearhead Miss Cricket World Cup 2027? Fresh Report Raises Concern. (Image Credits: Jasprit Bumrah X)
Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India's Pace Spearhead Miss Cricket World Cup 2027? Fresh Report Raises Concern. (Image Credits: Jasprit Bumrah X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 16:56 IST

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah’s latest injury setback has given them a huge headache, given his body broke down after playing only two games despite resting for over a month after the IPL. With the knee injury that flared up during the ODI series against England eventually ruling him out of the Test tour of Sri Lanka, there are severe doubts over the right-arm speedster’s longevity or lasting beyond age 33 or 34. As a result, there are also some doubts over whether or not he will play in the 2027 World Cup?

Will Jasprit Bumrah play in the 2027 World Cup?

The 32-year-old’s latest injury news means the selectors and management will need to manage him extremely carefully. With the knee injury serious enough to render him out of the two-Test series, there is no comeback date for Bumrah as of now. The injury might have ruled him out of action for the remaining part of the year and will likely miss the entirety of IPL too. According to a statement in a report by The Indian Express, it stated that rushing the Ahmedabad-born cricketer could break him down again.

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The solution is not a stop-gap. If we rush him now, then there is a strong chance he could break down again.”

With the 2027 World Cup now at least 14 months away, there is still a considerable amount of time for the think tank to figure things out. The management might bring him back for the Asia Cup in June. However, Bumrah will still be carefully managed and may not play for more than two games in a row. In recent times, the ICC No.1 ranked Test bowler has battled a back injury too.

Why Team India need Jasprit Bumrah for 2027 World Cup?

Not only is the right-arm pacer’s most incisive and economical but also because Bumrah carries experience. With Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar no longer in their plans for the marquee 50-over event. Bumrah gives them the best chance of taking wickets. The star speedster can curb the flow of runs and take wickets in any phase of the innings, making him a generational talent.

The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar have the talent but are still learning the trade. Thus, they will need the experienced Bumrah to be around to guide them in a tournament as big as the ODI World Cup. In 20 World Cup games, the Mumbai Indians star has taken 38 scalps at 19.57.

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Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Pace Spearhead Miss ODI World Cup 2027? Fresh Report Raises Concern
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Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Pace Spearhead Miss ODI World Cup 2027? Fresh Report Raises Concern
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Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Pace Spearhead Miss ODI World Cup 2027? Fresh Report Raises Concern
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