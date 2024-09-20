Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah Is One Of The Best Bowlers, Says Sarfaraz Khan

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 159 wickets at an average of 20.69, with the best bowling figures of 6/27.

India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan showered praise on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and called him “one of the best” bowlers.
Bumrah is in action during the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, with the first Test at Chennai’s MA Chidambram Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Sarfaraz recalled Bumrah’s performance in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa and how the star pacer delivered for India by taking wickets.

“You saw his magic just a few months ago in the T20 World Cup Final when the game was slipping out of our hands, and he delivered by taking a crucial wicket. He’s done this so many times when the team is struggling. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best,” Sarfaraz was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 159 wickets at an average of 20.69, with the best bowling figures of 6/27. In nine home Tests, Bumrah has taken 33 wickets at an average of 16.36, with the best figures of 6/45.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the Chennai Test, the first of the two-match series with India. India’s top-order collapsed, and the team was struggling at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. But India were reduced to 144/6 and Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6. Ashwin is unbeaten after scoring a century.

At stumps on day one, Ashwin stayed unbeaten on the crease after scoring 102 runs off 112 balls at a strike rate of 91.07. He slammed 10 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

(With inputs from ANI)

india vs bangladesh Jasprit Bumrah Sarfaraz Khan On Jasprit Bumrah

