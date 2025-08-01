Home > Sports > Jasprit Bumrah Released From India’s Squad For 5th Test Against England Due To Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the 5th Test vs England due to workload management. Despite being India's top wicket-taker in the series, injury concerns and prior planning led to his absence. India trails 1-2 in the series at The Oval.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 1, 2025 17:30:18 IST

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the Indian squad for fifth Test against England, currently in progress at The Oval.

BCCI Confirms Bumrah’s Release

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement, saying, “Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fifth Test of the series against England. The fifth and final Test of the series is underway at Kennington Oval, London.”

Jasprit Bumrah’s Performance in the Series

With 14 wickets at an average of over 26, including two five-wicket hauls, Bumrah is India’s top bowler in the series. However, his lack of success with the new ball meant that the outing was a little underwhelming for him, after an outstanding five-Test tour to Australia where he took a massive 32 wickets with three five-wicket hauls at an average of just over 13.

Injury Issues During Manchester Test

During the fourth Manchester Test, Bumrah struggled to clock the speed of 140 mph while bowling. During his team’s bowling innings at one point, he had to walk off the field after bowling just one over with the new ball. When he came back, he was seen hobbling on the pitch after reportedly doing some damage to his ankle while being on the stadium’s stairs towards dressing room. While he did bowl despite his struggles, he delivered his most expensive spell ever: 2/112.

Workload Management and Updated Squad

Before the series, it was confirmed by coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill that he would play just three Tests due to workload management and he played the first, third and fourth Tests.
At the end of day one’s play, India was 204/6, with Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) unbeaten after India had put to field first.

India is trailing 1-2 in the series and a win could draw this big-scoring, well-fought series.
India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).

