Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of 2025 Champions Trophy, Harshit Rana And Varun Chakaravarthy Joins

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lingering back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed late Tuesday. After weeks of speculation about his fitness, the selectors announced that 23-year-old pacer Harshit Rana will replace Bumrah in the 15-member squad.

In another unexpected move, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped from the final squad despite being part of the provisional team. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was named in his place, bringing experience and recent form to the team.

Bumrah’s Fitness Struggles Continue

Bumrah sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was advised five weeks of rest, according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old fast bowler could not regain full fitness in time for the marquee event.

Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in the recent series against England, has shown promise by picking up four wickets in two matches.

Jaiswal Out, Chakaravarthy In

Another significant change in the squad was the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite being India’s top run-scorer across all formats in 2024, most of Jaiswal’s success came in Test cricket, and he has played only one ODI so far.

Varun Chakaravarthy, on the other hand, earned his place with an impressive performance during the T20I series against England. His 14 wickets in five matches earned him the ‘Player of the Series’ award and made him a strong contender for a spot in the final squad.

Non-Travelling Substitutes

India has also named three non-travelling substitutes—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Shivam Dube—who will be on standby and could join the squad in Dubai if required.

India’s Final Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-Travelling Substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube.

