Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of 2025 Champions Trophy, Harshit Rana And Varun Chakaravarthy Joins

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lingering back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed late Tuesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of 2025 Champions Trophy, Harshit Rana And Varun Chakaravarthy Joins


India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lingering back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed late Tuesday. After weeks of speculation about his fitness, the selectors announced that 23-year-old pacer Harshit Rana will replace Bumrah in the 15-member squad.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In another unexpected move, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped from the final squad despite being part of the provisional team. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was named in his place, bringing experience and recent form to the team.

Bumrah’s Fitness Struggles Continue
Bumrah sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was advised five weeks of rest, according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old fast bowler could not regain full fitness in time for the marquee event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in the recent series against England, has shown promise by picking up four wickets in two matches.

Jaiswal Out, Chakaravarthy In
Another significant change in the squad was the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite being India’s top run-scorer across all formats in 2024, most of Jaiswal’s success came in Test cricket, and he has played only one ODI so far.

Varun Chakaravarthy, on the other hand, earned his place with an impressive performance during the T20I series against England. His 14 wickets in five matches earned him the ‘Player of the Series’ award and made him a strong contender for a spot in the final squad.

Non-Travelling Substitutes
India has also named three non-travelling substitutes—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Shivam Dube—who will be on standby and could join the squad in Dubai if required.

India’s Final Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-Travelling Substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube.

Also Read: Sporting CP Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Preview

 

Filed under

ICC 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Signs Executive Order To Pause FCPA Prosecutions, Citing Economic Competitiveness

Trump Signs Executive Order To Pause FCPA Prosecutions, Citing Economic Competitiveness

Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Remarks On Indian Army

Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Remarks On Indian Army

Karnataka Expands Aerospace And Defence Manufacturing Capabilities

Karnataka Expands Aerospace And Defence Manufacturing Capabilities

Top 20 Announcements At Global Investors Meet: Invest Karnataka 2025

Top 20 Announcements At Global Investors Meet: Invest Karnataka 2025

Key Sessions To Watch Out For On Day 1 of Global Investors Meet – Invest Karnataka 2025

Key Sessions To Watch Out For On Day 1 of Global Investors Meet – Invest...

Entertainment

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB Roast Resurfaces

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox