Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 – India Faces Major Setback!

India suffered a massive blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday night that Bumrah, who sustained the injury during the final Test against Australia in Sydney, has not regained full fitness in time for the tournament. He will be replaced by young pacer Harshit Rana in the squad.

This marks the second major ICC event Bumrah will miss due to injury, with the first being the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The 31-year-old, who played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory, had been India’s standout performer in the recent Test series against Australia, where he claimed 32 wickets in nine innings at an astonishing average of 13.06.

Varun Chakaravarthy Replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal

Apart from Bumrah’s exit, India’s squad has undergone another change. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been included in the squad after his stellar performance in the T20I series against England, where he picked up 14 wickets in five matches. Chakaravarthy replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was originally named in the provisional squad.

“Team India have also named Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. The spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal, who now moves to the non-traveling substitutes list alongside Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube,” the BCCI statement confirmed.

Bumrah’s Injury History and Impact on India’s Squad

Bumrah’s recurring back injuries have been a cause for concern throughout his career. In 2019, he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back, sidelining him for three months. He also missed the 2022 T20 World Cup after undergoing back surgery, keeping him out of action for nearly 10 months before his return in July 2023.

India’s heavy reliance on Bumrah was evident in the five-match Test series against Australia, where he bowled extended spells despite struggling with fitness. The fast bowler’s fatigue was apparent when he was seen requesting captain Rohit Sharma not to hand him the old ball during the fourth Test in Melbourne. The final blow came on Day 2 of the fifth Test, where he walked off the field in Sydney for scans and did not return to bowl in the second innings.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had previously hinted at Bumrah’s uncertain availability while announcing the squad, stating, “We are waiting to hear about his fitness and when he’s likely to be available.” However, with his condition not improving, the selectors had to make the tough call of replacing him with Harshit Rana.

Updated Indian Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

As India gears up for the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19, the team will have to find ways to fill the void left by their star pacer. Bumrah’s absence is a major setback, but the inclusion of Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy brings fresh talent into the squad.

