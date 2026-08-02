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Home > Sports News > Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? Latest Injury Update Leaves Shubman Gill And Co in Trouble — Report

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? Latest Injury Update Leaves Shubman Gill And Co in Trouble — Report

IND vs SL Test Series: India have reportedly suffered a major setback ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to a lingering left knee issue. According to a report, the BCCI has decided against rushing the pace spearhead back, while Ranji Trophy star Auqib Nabi Dar has emerged as a leading replacement option for Shubman Gill's side.

Jasprit Bumrah has been reportedly ruled out of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. Image Credit: ANI
Jasprit Bumrah has been reportedly ruled out of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 14:20 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: India suffered a massive blow less than a fortnight before their two-match test series in Sri Lanka. The Shubman Gill-led side would be touring the island nation without Jasprit Bumrah. In a report published by the Times of India, it is said that Bumrah is feeling some discomfort in his left knee. Earlier, when the Indian squad was announced, Bumrah’s name was added with an asterisk over his availability due to fitness concerns. With the right-arm pacer still nursing his injury, it seems that the visitors will have to rethink their plans. 

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

Earlier, reports said the BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru was monitoring Bumrah’s recovery. The 32-year-old pacer was reportedly given an injection to stop the injury from flaring up. These steps were taken to possibly get Bumrah fit to play in the second test in Colombo. However, the medical team at CoE decided not to risk a premature return to the field. 

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IND vs SL: Shubman Gill and Co in a Spot of Bother

Jasprit Bumrah was named in India’s 15-man squad with clouds of doubt over his fitness. Now that the senior pacer has been ruled out of the test series, Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be in a spot of bother. For Gambhir, after suffering a series whitewash at home against New Zealand and South Africa, not winning against Sri Lanka is not an option. 

While the Indian squad already has Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar as pace-bowling options in the squad, they will be inclined to announce a replacement for Bumrah. All eyes would be on the thin fast bowling reserve in the domestic circuit as the Indian team looks for a replacement.

India vs Sri Lanka: Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah?

Auqib Nabi Dar from Jammu and Kashmir screams as the leading option to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the national setup. The 29-year-old has been unarguably the most successful fast bowler in the Ranji Trophy in the last two seasons and played a major role in the state winning their maiden title this year. Along with his bowling, Nabi could also add depth to the batting order. 

IND vs SL Tests: India Test Squad

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah**, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

* Sai Sudharsan’s availability is subject to fitness clearance.

** Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly ruled out of the series. 

Also Read: The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO

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Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? Latest Injury Update Leaves Shubman Gill And Co in Trouble — Report
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Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? Latest Injury Update Leaves Shubman Gill And Co in Trouble — Report
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Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? Latest Injury Update Leaves Shubman Gill And Co in Trouble — Report
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