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Home > Sports News > Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management

Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management

Former Indian Test cricketer and Head of Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru VVS Laxman addressed the media on August 9, Sunday along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management. (Image Credits: X)
Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 14:08 IST

Former Indian Test cricketer and Head of Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru VVS Laxman addressed the media on August 9, Sunday along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia. With India’s injury crisis deepening ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, headlined by recent injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and B Sai Sudharsan, Laxman touched upon various aspects related to the CoE.

Was there a miscommunication between Indian team management and CoE? VVS Laxman breaks silence

Bumrah, whose knee injury ruled him out of the Sri Lanka tour, could be out of action for a long time. The knee issue had reportedly flared during the backend of T20 World Cup 2026 but the right-arm pacer managed to play the full tournament and almost all games of subsequent IPL 2026. According to The Times of India, Bumrah continued to feel discomfort in his left knee after the initial assessment at CoE. The 32-year-old also took an injection to recover from the injury and discussions revolved around making him ready for the second Test against Sri Lanka. However, no chance was taken, given the busy schedule that lies ahead for the Men in Blue.

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Meanwhile, B Sai Sudharsan stayed at CoE until Day 2 of India’s practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, recovering from the toe injury and was eventually ruled out, citing that the left-hander would need more time to recuperate. Nevertheless, Laxman said that the communication between CoE and the team management has always been strong stating, as quoted by PTI:

Jasprit Bumrah and B Sai Sudharsan were picked as subject to fitness. We move them from one parameter to other before giving the clearance to play. The communication between CoE and team management is quite seamless.”

Will Shubman Gill be fit for IND vs SL 1st Test?

Team India have yet another injury concern looming in the form of Shubman Gill, who did not play the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI due to a hand injury sustained while batting in the nets.

The BCCI had sidelined him for precautionary reasons but is expected to be fit in time for the first Test, beginning on August 15, Saturday.

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Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management
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Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management
Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management
Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management
Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management

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