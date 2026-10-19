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Home > Sports News > Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star

Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has made a big call on Jasprit Bumrah's career moving forward.

Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach's Big Advice To India Star. (Image Credits: X)
Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach's Big Advice To India Star. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 15:25 IST

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has made a big call on Jasprit Bumrah’s career moving forward. The renowned commentator strongly opined that the ace quick shouldn’t play all three formats until the 2027 World Cup and that the focus should primarily be on Test cricket.

Bumrah was recalled to India’s test squad for their two-match series in New Zealand last week, but ​will not play in the five ODIs and five ​Twenty20 internationals that precede the tests. Bumrah’s career has been ⁠disrupted by back injuries, with the 32-year-old having to ​undergo surgery in 2023. He was ruled out of a two-test ​series against Sri Lanka in August due to a left knee injury, but returned to T20 action at the Asian Games and helped India ​win gold.
I don’t think he should play all three formats ​till the ODI World Cup. He should play test cricket and should play sporadically between one-day internationals and T20 cricket. He also shouldn’t be playing the whole lot. I would rather preserve ​him for ​the test matches. ⁠That’s very important. He becomes a key member of that Indian side. Then he should ​be used sparingly in the other formats,” Shastri, who coached India from 2017 to ‌2021, ⁠told Indian media on Sunday.
Following ​their tour ⁠of New Zealand, India will host Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in limited-overs series, before hosting Australia in a five-test series ⁠which concludes ​in February. The 2027 World Cup will ​be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November ​21.

When did Jasprit Bumrah last play Test cricket?

While Bumrah’s most recent appearance for India came in July 2026, he hasn’t played Test cricket since November 2025 against South Africa in Guwahati. However, he is likely to play one of the India A multi-day games against New Zealand that will take place before the two-test series against New Zealand, starting on November 19.

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Despite not playing Test cricket for almost a year, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer is still 4th in the ICC bowling rankings behind Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry and Ollie Robinson. Bumrah had claimed six wickets in two Tests during the 2020 series in New Zealand.

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star
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Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star
Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star
Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star
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