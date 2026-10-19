Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has made a big call on Jasprit Bumrah’s career moving forward. The renowned commentator strongly opined that the ace quick shouldn’t play all three formats until the 2027 World Cup and that the focus should primarily be on Test cricket.

Bumrah was recalled to India’s test squad for their two-match series in New Zealand last week, but ​will not play in the five ODIs and five ​Twenty20 internationals that precede the tests. Bumrah’s career has been ⁠disrupted by back injuries, with the 32-year-old having to ​undergo surgery in 2023. He was ruled out of a two-test ​series against Sri Lanka in August due to a left knee injury, but returned to T20 action at the Asian Games and helped India ​win gold.