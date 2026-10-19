Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has made a big call on Jasprit Bumrah’s career moving forward. The renowned commentator strongly opined that the ace quick shouldn’t play all three formats until the 2027 World Cup and that the focus should primarily be on Test cricket.
“I don’t think he should play all three formats till the ODI World Cup. He should play test cricket and should play sporadically between one-day internationals and T20 cricket. He also shouldn’t be playing the whole lot. I would rather preserve him for the test matches. That’s very important. He becomes a key member of that Indian side. Then he should be used sparingly in the other formats,” Shastri, who coached India from 2017 to 2021, told Indian media on Sunday.
When did Jasprit Bumrah last play Test cricket?
While Bumrah’s most recent appearance for India came in July 2026, he hasn’t played Test cricket since November 2025 against South Africa in Guwahati. However, he is likely to play one of the India A multi-day games against New Zealand that will take place before the two-test series against New Zealand, starting on November 19.
Despite not playing Test cricket for almost a year, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer is still 4th in the ICC bowling rankings behind Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry and Ollie Robinson. Bumrah had claimed six wickets in two Tests during the 2020 series in New Zealand.
India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
(With inputs from Reuters)