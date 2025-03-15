Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is celebrating his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Sanjana Ganesan today. The couple, who tied the knot on March 15, 2021.

Sanjana, a well-known sports presenter, marked the occasion with a touching Instagram post featuring an intimate snapshot of the duo. The post quickly gained traction online, leaving fans in awe of their beautiful relationship.

A Love Story That Captivated Fans

Bumrah and Sanjana’s love story blossomed away from the public eye, and their wedding was a private affair that took place during England’s tour of India in 2021. At the time, Bumrah had taken leave from the Indian squad after playing two Test matches to celebrate the special occasion. Since then, the couple has continued to share glimpses of their journey together, making them one of cricket’s most adored pairs.

While Bumrah’s personal life is flourishing, his professional career has been met with some hurdles. The 31-year-old fast bowler is currently awaiting clearance from the BCCI’s Center of Excellence, formerly known as the National Cricket Academy.

His recovery has been under strict supervision following a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January. With IPL 2025 around the corner, there are concerns about his availability for the initial matches of the Mumbai Indians’ campaign.

Injury Concerns Loom Over IPL 2025

Bumrah’s recurring back injuries have become a significant challenge in recent years. In 2023, he underwent surgery to address a stress injury, forcing him to miss India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign. This marks the second ICC tournament in just over two years that he has been sidelined due to injury.

With Mumbai Indians set to begin their IPL 2025 journey against Chennai Super Kings on March 23, followed by games against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, uncertainty surrounds Bumrah’s participation. The BCCI’s Sports Science Chief, Nitin Patel, is closely monitoring his rehabilitation to ensure he returns to full fitness.

Given his unconventional bowling action, which places immense strain on his back, workload management has been a key priority for both the Indian team and MI. Former New Zealand pacer and MI bowling coach Shane Bond has even cautioned that another serious back injury could put an end to Bumrah’s illustrious career.

As fans celebrate Bumrah’s wedding anniversary, they are also hoping for his speedy recovery so he can continue to dazzle on the cricket field. For now, his heartwarming bond with Sanjana serves as a bright spot amid the challenges he faces on the professional front.

