Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah once again showcased why he’s one of the deadliest pacers in the game. During Friday’s IPL 2025 showdown between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, the MI speedster delivered a near-unplayable yorker that knocked over Washington Sundar and swung the momentum back in Mumbai’s favor.

The dismissal came just as GT was building a dangerous-looking partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Sundar, keeping them in contention while chasing a mammoth 229-run target.

Bumrah Breaks Through at the Right Time

In the 14th over, with GT inching closer, Bumrah gave away just four runs and produced a delivery that had fans and pundits raving.

The ball pitched just in front of the batter’s toes and snuck under his bat to crash into the stumps—leaving Sundar with no answers.

The delivery was quickly dubbed the “ball of IPL 2025,” with social media erupting in admiration for Bumrah’s pinpoint execution.

Hardik Pandya Praises Bumrah’s Brilliance

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was full of praise for Bumrah after the match, even comparing his bowling value to real estate in Mumbai.

“Whenever you think the game is going away, just bring him (Bumrah). When you have that, it is a luxury. It is like Mumbai housing prices – he is that expensive.”

Pandya also credited his bowlers for keeping things tight when it mattered and highlighted Bumrah’s role in creating pressure.

“It was important that Jassi come and bowl that over so that the margin becomes longer (the 18th over),” he added.

Mumbai Indians March On

MI edged out GT by 20 runs in a tense clash at Mullanpur to book their place in Qualifier Two against Punjab Kings.

Despite a spirited effort from Sai Sudharsan, who anchored the innings for Gujarat, Bumrah’s spell of 1/27 in four overs proved crucial.

Pandya acknowledged the match was evenly poised at one stage but credited the entire unit for holding their nerve.

“I thought the wicket got better in the second innings. It started to come on well, they got into rhythm and we realised we need to hold our nerves and back our boys.”

He also lauded the contributions of Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma at the top.

“The way Jonny batted and started… for him to make his debut for us, it is a special franchise, coming in and playing the way he played. The way Ro batted. He took his time, and once he got into rhythm, it was beautiful.”

With a ticket to face PBKS now secured, MI will look to ride the wave of Bumrah’s brilliance into the IPL 2025 final.

