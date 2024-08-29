Jay Shah’s National Sports Day Message: Honoring Indian Sports Legends

Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Newly appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah extended his wishes to everyone on National Sports Day, which also marks Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, on Thursday. Celebrated as ‘The Wizard,’ Dhyan Chand represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1,500 goals in 185 matches. His international career includes three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1956, and his birth anniversary on August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day.

Jay Shah’s National Sports Day Message

“On this National Sports Day, I warmly commend our athletes, coaches, and everyone who has devoted their lives to sports. As we honor the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary, let’s commit ourselves to making India a powerhouse on the global sporting stage,” said the newly elected ICC Chairman in a post on X.

Jay Shah Elected ICC Chairman

Earlier on Tuesday, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, according to a media release by ICC.

MUST READ: England’s Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket

Shah’s Vision for Global Cricket

Upon his election, Shah expressed his intent to advance the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics—a moment he views as pivotal for the sport’s growth. “I am humbled by the nomination as Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated as quoted by ICC.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before,” Shah added.

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways,” Shah concluded.

A New Chapter for the ICC

Jay Shah becomes the youngest person to lead the ICC. He joins the ranks of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar as Indians who have previously led the ICC. Shah’s election marks a new chapter for the ICC as it seeks to expand the game’s reach and continue its evolution on the global stage.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: 2024 Paris Paralympics: Sumit & Bhagyashri Lead India In Opening Ceremony