Jayden Adams Dies Aged 25: South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Midfielder Passes Away Weeks After Historic Campaign

Jayden Adams Dies Aged 25: South African football has been left in mourning after FIFA World Cup 2026 midfielder Jayden Adams passed away at the age of 25, just weeks after representing Bafana Bafana on the biggest stage. The tragic news was confirmed on Saturday (July 11), with Adams’ family and representatives requesting privacy during this difficult time. The cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Adams, who played for Mamelodi Sundowns at club level, was part of the South Africa squad that created history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time. Tributes have poured in from across the football world, including the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU), teammates and supporters, who remembered him as one of the country’s brightest young talents.

Who Was Jayden Adams?

Born in Cape Town on May 5, 2001, Jayden Adams emerged through the Stellenbosch FC academy and became the club’s first academy graduate to sign a professional contract. During his time at Stellenbosch, he made 139 appearances and helped the club lift the 2023 Carling Knockout title before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025. He earned nine senior international caps for South Africa and scored two goals for Bafana Bafana.

Jayden Adams’ FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Adams featured in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting against Mexico and Czechia before coming off the bench in the historic victory over South Korea that secured Bafana Bafana’s place in the knockout stage for the first time. He did not feature in the Round of 32 defeat to co-hosts Canada. During the tournament, Adams also played through personal grief after the passing of his grandmother, earning widespread praise for his professionalism and commitment.

Tributes Pour In Across South African Football

Following confirmation of his death, tributes flooded social media from teammates, supporters and football organizations. The South African Football Players Union described Adams as an exceptional footballer whose passion and dedication inspired many, while South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, also paid tribute to the midfielder. Mamelodi Sundowns and the wider South African football community have expressed their condolences to Adams’ family and loved ones.

Cause of Death Yet to Be Confirmed

As of Saturday (July 11), no official cause of death has been announced by Adams’ family or the relevant authorities. His representatives have requested privacy while the family mourns the tragic loss. Football bodies and media outlets have urged the public to avoid speculation until further information is released.