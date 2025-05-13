Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Jayson Tatum Injury Devastates Celtics: Possible Torn Achilles Could End His Season

With experts fearing a torn tendon, Tatum could miss the rest of the playoffs—and much of next season.

Jayson Tatum Injury Devastates Celtics: Possible Torn Achilles Could End His Season

The Boston Celtics’ hopes for an NBA title took a devastating hit Monday night as star forward Jayson Tatum suffered a potentially season-ending and career-altering injury in the closing moments of Game 4 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.


The Boston Celtics’ hopes for an NBA title took a devastating hit Monday night as star forward Jayson Tatum suffered a potentially season-ending and career-altering injury in the closing moments of Game 4 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. With Boston now trailing 3-1 in the second-round playoff series, the loss of Tatum is crushing on multiple levels both immediate and long-term.

Tatum, 27, went down with a non-contact injury late in the fourth quarter, clutching his right lower leg in obvious pain. Medical experts and sports doctors reviewing the replays are deeply concerned that Tatum may have suffered a torn Achilles tendon one of the most dreaded injuries in professional sports.

“My concern is a torn right Achilles tendon for Jayson Tatum,” tweeted Dr. Jesse Morse, a board-certified physician and injury analyst. “Pushed off, leg gave out, immediately grabbed, writhing in pain. Couldn’t bear any weight and needed to be wheelchaired off.”

Dr. Evan Jefferies, a physical therapist and sports injury expert, echoed that fear, explaining how the mechanics of Tatum’s movement a sudden give in the right leg followed by heel drop and calf vibration strongly indicate an Achilles tear.

Celtics Await MRI Results, But Signs Are Grim

Head coach Joe Mazzulla offered little clarity postgame, saying only that the team would wait for Tuesday’s MRI before confirming anything. Still, the silence is telling. According to Dr. Brian Sutterer, another prominent sports physician, “This is going to be an Achilles tendon injury until proven otherwise.”

If confirmed, Tatum could miss 9 to 12 months a recovery timeline that stretches well into the 2025-26 NBA season. That would mean not just the remainder of this year’s playoff run, but possibly the loss of an entire season for Boston’s franchise cornerstone.

The Fallout for Boston

The Celtics are already down 3-1 in the series, and the emotional and tactical blow of losing Tatum a five-time All-Star averaging over 26 points per game this season may be insurmountable. Even if Boston rallies to extend the series, the absence of their leader on both ends of the court creates a daunting path forward.

Worse still, the Celtics are at a crucial juncture with their roster and salary cap situation. A long-term injury to Tatum throws offseason plans into chaos and raises serious questions about the team’s competitiveness next year.

Is There Any Hope?

The only sliver of optimism lies in Tatum’s age. At 27, he is younger than stars like Kevin Durant (32) and Kobe Bryant (34) when they tore their Achilles tendons. Both players eventually returned, though the recovery was long and grueling. Durant, notably, came back to average nearly 28 points per game.

But the road is not guaranteed. Achilles injuries, even with modern medicine, remain one of the most difficult for NBA players to return from at full strength.

All eyes are on the MRI results expected Tuesday. If the Achilles tear is confirmed, Tatum faces surgery and months of rehab. For the Celtics, the injury is more than just a physical loss it’s a psychological and strategic blow that could define the next two seasons. For now, Celtics Nation holds its breath, hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

