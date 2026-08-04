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Home > Sports News > Jeju United vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Jeju United vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Bayern Munich begin their Audi Summer Tour 2026 against Jeju United in a pre-season friendly at Jeju World Cup Stadium. Featuring Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz, Vincent Kompany's side enters as favorites. Check prediction, live streaming, lineups, injury news and kick-off details.

Bayern Munich will face Jeju United in a pre-season club friendly. Image Credit: X/FCBayern
Bayern Munich will face Jeju United in a pre-season club friendly. Image Credit: X/FCBayern

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 13:48 IST

Jeju United vs Bayern Munich Prediction: German giants Bayern Munich kick off their 2026 Audi Summer Tour of Asia with a friendly game against South Korean side Jeju United (Jeju SK) on Tuesday, August 4, at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo. The match will be the first time that these two teams have faced off against each other and will be an important pre-season challenge for Vincent Kompany’s team before the new Bundesliga campaign.

Although Bayern tends to take it easy and mainly focus on getting the players physically ready and introducing newcomers to the team, Jeju United is going to aim to capitalize on their advantage as the home team and get a point or even win against one of the major clubs in Europe.

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Jeju United vs Bayern Munich Match Details

  • Match: Jeju United vs Bayern Munich
  • Competition: Club Friendly
  • Date: August 4, 2026
  • Venue: Jeju World Cup Stadium, Seogwipo, South Korea
  • Kick-off: 7:00 AM ET / 4:30 PM IST / 11:00 PM KST

Jeju United vs Bayern Munich  Live Streaming Details

The game will be shown via FC Bayern TV Plus mainly in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, while South Korean broadcast partners will take responsibility for airing the match there. Besides, football fans can stay tuned to live match commentary on big score sites.

Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern come to Asia only with those players who did not play in the summer during the FIFA World Cup and are being given extra time on top of their regular breaks. At the same time, Luis Diaz will be with the Bayern squad, and Konrad Laimer, with Josip Stanisic, are also expected on the team.

Moroccan player Ismael Saibari, still injured on his thigh, is not likely to take part in the squad and tends to get it sorted later in August. Bayern are also following up on injury reports from the other returning players while Kompany is preparing match sharpness gradually given the season opener.

South Korean defender Kim Min-jae should look forward to a welcoming crowd from local fans while Bayern are making the visit.

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Raphael Guerreiro; Konrad Laimer, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

Jeju United Team News

Jeju United come into the game in very good spirits. They have not lost any of their last seven matches. Naturally, the K-League club are going to be keen on facing off against an excellent European team in front of their proud fans at home.

However, the head coach Sergio Costa is reported to start the game with an effective 11 players who would have been rested, even though it is a match that carries very little weight. The club seems to have decided to go all out in this tie and treat it as a significant affair.

Jeju United Predicted Starting XI: Kim Dong-jun; Lim Chai-min, Lim Chang-woo, Kim Oh-kyu; Ahn Tae-hyun, Lee Chang-min, Kim Bong-soo, Jeong Woon; Yuri, Reis, Nam Tae-hee.

Jeju United vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich is expected to be a few steps ahead in overall quality in the game, in particular considering their absence of several World Cup stars. Jeju United tends to start strong and keep their foot on the ball early, mainly at home, but Kompany’s team is expected to take command of the ball and have a lot of scoring opportunities.

Jeju United vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Jeju United 0-4 Bayern Munich.

Also Read: How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino

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Jeju United vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
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Jeju United vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
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