Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Jemimah Rodrigues On T20 WC Clash Against Pakistan: Each Match…

The stakes are always high when India face Pakistan in international cricket and it's no different this time around with mixed fortunes for both sides in their opening group matches.

Jemimah Rodrigues On T20 WC Clash Against Pakistan: Each Match…

Ahead of the much-awaited clash against the arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the ICC Women;s T20 World Cup 2024, India Women batter Jemimah Rodrigues said that every game is important for Women in Blue as they lost the last game against New Zealand Women by 58 runs.
The stakes are always high when India face Pakistan in international cricket and it’s no different this time around with contrasting fortunes for both sides in their opening group matches.

India would have been banking on a victory first-up against New Zealand and won’t want to drop a second consecutive match at the tournament, while Pakistan will be dreaming of what might be if they can make it two on the trot and inch closer to a maiden semi-final berth.

More will be expected of India’s strong batting order in this contest, while Pakistan boast some decent depth in their own line-up and should not be underestimated.

“I think what we have been doing really well as a team is just sticking to the process and doing whatever it takes one game at a time. We know every game from here is so crucial for us. We know that. But at the same time, we’re going to go one game at a time and just make sure we stick to our process and do our job well. And I think if we can do that, I think if we play our best cricket, I think we can win matches,” Rodrigues said, as quoted by the ICC.

Further, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana stated that the team will try to carry the momentum after winning the last game.

“First of all, no team is small or big because it is T20 format. The one who plays well, wins the match on the day. So, we will try to carry the momentum that we have gained from here. Obviously, we have three big teams ahead of us. We will try to give our best with them,” Sana said.

MUST READ | Ben Stokes Signs Central Contract With ECB Amid Fitness Concerns

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket India Jemimah Rodrigues Pakistan T20 Women's World Cup 2024

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox