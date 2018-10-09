Youth Olympics 2018: Indian weightlifter Jereme Lalrinnunga made the nation feel proud by winning the first ever gold medal for India at the Youth Olympics 2018. Jereme Lalrinnunga secured the gold medal in men's 62 kg weightlifting event. So far at the Youth Olympics, India has bagged 3 medals including 1 gold and 2 silver.

At the Youth Olympics 2018, Indian star weightlifter Jereme Lalrinnunga on Tuesday smashed a gold in the men’s 62kg weightlifting event. Jereme Lalrinnunga registered his name in the history with golden letters by winning the first-ever gold for India at the Youth Olympics. India’s best performance was 2 medals in 2014 Youth Olympics at Nanjing in China, but this time Indian athletes have surpassed the record and have already secured 3 medals including 1 gold and 2 silver.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga recorded successful attempts of 120kg and 124kg in the snatch and 142kg and 150kg in clean & jerk Men’s 62kg Group A event. Turkey’s Toptas Caner won silver and Estiven Jose Manjarres of Colombia bagged bronze. Earlier, Lalrinnunga Jeremy Lalrinnunga broke two national records by winning a silver at the Youth Asian Championship and a bronze Junior Asian Championship.

On the other side, in the Para Asian Games 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia, Indian athletes have been performing outstandingly well as powerlifter Sakina Khatun clinched a Silver medal on Monday in women 50 kg powerlifting event.

On day 1, Farman Basha claimed silver and Paramjeet Kumar won a bronze medal in the 49kg event. India’s Farman 128 kg and Paramjeet had lifted 127 kg. The Para Asian Games will take place from October 6 to 13 in Indonesia, Jakarta.

