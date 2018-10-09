At the Youth Olympics 2018, Indian star weightlifter Jereme Lalrinnunga on Tuesday smashed a gold in the men’s 62kg weightlifting event. Jereme Lalrinnunga registered his name in the history with golden letters by winning the first-ever gold for India at the Youth Olympics. India’s best performance was 2 medals in 2014 Youth Olympics at Nanjing in China, but this time Indian athletes have surpassed the record and have already secured 3 medals including 1 gold and 2 silver.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga recorded successful attempts of 120kg and 124kg in the snatch and 142kg and 150kg in clean & jerk Men’s 62kg Group A event. Turkey’s Toptas Caner won silver and Estiven Jose Manjarres of Colombia bagged bronze. Earlier, Lalrinnunga Jeremy Lalrinnunga broke two national records by winning a silver at the Youth Asian Championship and a bronze Junior Asian Championship.
On the other side, in the Para Asian Games 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia, Indian athletes have been performing outstandingly well as powerlifter Sakina Khatun clinched a Silver medal on Monday in women 50 kg powerlifting event.
On day 1, Farman Basha claimed silver and Paramjeet Kumar won a bronze medal in the 49kg event. India’s Farman 128 kg and Paramjeet had lifted 127 kg. The Para Asian Games will take place from October 6 to 13 in Indonesia, Jakarta.
