In a rare achievement on Wednesday, Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami became the first woman cricketer to pick up 200 ODI wickets. Goswami registered the feat against her name by scalping the wicket of Laura Wolvaardt during the second match of the three-match series. Goswami is being closely followed by Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180) and Lisa Shekhar (146). India’s Neetu David is at fifth spot on the list of highest wicket-takers with 141 wickets.

Goswami had debuted in 2002 against England and has guided the team to many victories in big matches. She had played a pivotal role in last year’s women’s World Cup as well in which India reached the finals. Goswami’s best bowling figures came against New Zealand in 2011 when she took six wickets and gave away only 32 runs. India are currently leading the series by 2-0 having beaten Proteas in the first ODI by 88 runs and the second ODI by 178 runs.

This is India’s first international tournament since the World Cup and they have continued their superb form into the tournament. Earlier today, Indian women beat South Africa by a huge margin of 178 runs to book a berth in the next World Cup as well. India posted a huge target of 302/3 in their fifty overs with the help of Smriti Mandhana’s 135 runs and Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthi’s half-centuries. Chasing the target South Africa were all-out for a cheap score handing India their second victory. India would look to clean sweep the series when they take on Proteas in the last match of the series.