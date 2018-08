Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has announced retirement from the shortest format of the game - T20Is. Goswami, 35, played 68 T20I matches and took 52 wickets which included a five-wicket haul against Australia in 2012.

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has announced retirement from the shortest format of the game – T20Is. Goswami, 35, played 68 T20I matches and took 52 wickets which included a five-wicket haul against Australia in 2012. On her retirement, Jhulan Goswami thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and her teammates for all the love and support during her stint with the T20I team.

