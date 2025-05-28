Jitesh Sharma Smashes MS Dhoni’s 7-Year-Old IPL Record: RCB Secures Thrilling 6-Wicket Win Over LSG

Jitesh’s outstanding effort earned him the Player of the Match award, a well-deserved recognition for a performance that came under immense pressure.

Jitesh Sharma delivered a sensational performance on Tuesday, May 27, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Chasing a massive target of 228 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter launched a brutal attack on the bowlers to seal RCB’s place in the first qualifier of IPL 2025.

New Record in a Pressure Chase

Batting at No. 6, Jitesh hammered 85 runs off just 33 balls, including eight boundaries and six sixes. It was the highest score by a No. 6 or lower batter in a successful IPL run chase, surpassing a record held by MS Dhoni for seven years.

In the 2018 IPL match against RCB, Dhoni had scored 70 off 34 balls for Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. That record was later matched by Andre Russell, who also scored 70 off 31 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. Jitesh’s explosive knock has now rewritten that part of the IPL history books.

Partnership Power: Jitesh and Mayank Shine

A crucial moment in the game came through the 107-run stand between Jitesh and Mayank Agarwal. Mayank contributed 41 runs from 23 balls and provided solid support at the other end.

Their fifth-wicket partnership not only rescued RCB from a tight spot but also became the team’s highest for the fifth wicket or lower in a run chase. It bettered the unbeaten 91-run stand between AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdullah in the 2016 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Lions.

Jitesh’s outstanding effort earned him the Player of the Match award, a well-deserved recognition for a performance that came under immense pressure.

RCB’s Road Winning Streak Reaches New Heights

The win over LSG was RCB’s seventh consecutive away victory this season, setting a new IPL record for the most away wins in a single league campaign. No other team has managed to win all of their league matches away from home.

RCB’s list of away wins in IPL 2025 includes:

A 7-wicket win against KKR in Kolkata

A 50-run win against CSK in Chennai

A 12-run win against MI in Mumbai

A 9-wicket win against RR in Jaipur

A 7-wicket win against PBKS in Mullanpur

A 6-wicket win against DC in Delhi

A 6-wicket win against LSG in Lucknow

These dominant performances on the road have played a major role in securing RCB a top-two finish in the standings and giving them two chances to reach the IPL final.

