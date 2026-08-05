Joburg Super Kings Leave Out Faf du Plessis! Mitchell Marsh, Joe Root Return to SA20 — Check Out Full Squads

SA20 Squads: With marquee players Mitchell Marsh, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Jason Holder, and Phil Salt joining SA20, the league’s historic fifth season is expected to grow and improve. The six teams announced their pre-auction additions and retentions in advance of the 2019 season. However, the decision of Joburg Super Kings to leave out Faf du Plessis has created the biggest headline.

Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals are the only two teams to have completed their 19-player squads before the auction, with 19 slots still available across the remaining four teams.

#BetwaySA20 Season 5 squads are taking shape 👀 Curran & Markram at DSG

Holder & Ferreira at JSK

Jacks & Rabada at MICT

Root & Miller at Royals

Salt & Ngidi at Capitals

Marsh & de Kock at Sunrisers International firepower meets SA’s finest.

Teams as they stand before the 7 Oct… pic.twitter.com/yO37mowYh6 — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) August 5, 2026







Jason Holder Replaces Faf du Plessis at Joburg Super Kings

On the other hand, Major League Cricket (MLC) winning captain Jason Holder will don the yellow of the Joburg Super Kings, who are on the hunt for a new captain after parting ways with Faf du Plessis, who led the side in its first four seasons.

Among the other prominent releases is England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who formed a formidable opening partnership with Quinton de Kock for the Sunrisers.

SA20: MI Cape Town Releases Kieron Pollard; Adds Will Jacks

MI Cape Town have also parted ways with long-serving players Trent Boult, Rassie van der Dussen and Kieron Pollard, while the likes of Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger, who were marquee signings for the Super Kings, will also enter the auction pool.

England all-rounder Will Jacks, who enjoyed three sensational seasons with the Capitals, has moved down south to Cape Town to complete the trio of MI franchises, being part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and currently playing for the MI London setup in The Hundred.

SA20: Mitchell Marsh Joins Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Mitchell Marsh, Australia’s T20 captain and part of the Leeds side in the Sunrisers universe in The Hundred, is in line to make his SA20 debut for the three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Marsh will join the likes of Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann and captain Tristan Stubbs in a powerful batting line-up, set to enthral the loyal St George’s Park crowd.

Sam Curran Moves to Durban Super Giants From MI Cape Town

Further north, Sam Curran, who represented MI Cape Town in the first two seasons, will don the Durban’s Super Giants colours, where he will team up with his England teammate Jos Buttler. Joe Root, England’s returning Test captain, who formed a formidable opening partnership with young Lhuan-dre Pretorius for the Paarl Royals a couple of seasons ago, returns to Boland Park for another season in pink.

Phil Salt And Matt Short Bolster Pretoria Capitals Top Order

The runners-up, Pretoria Capitals, have received a significant boost to their top order with the additions of Phil Salt and Australian international Matt Short. Salt, who has represented the Capitals previously, will reunite with Short at the top of the order, with the pair currently opening together for Welsh Fire in The Hundred. The duo adds further firepower to a batting line-up featuring Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell and last season’s breakout star Connor Esterhuizen.

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