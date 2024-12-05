Joe Burns Takes Over As Italy’s Cricket Captain, Eyeing 2026 T20 World Cup Glory

In a landmark move for Italian cricket, former Australian batter Joe Burns has been appointed captain of the Italian national team. Burns, who switched his allegiance to Italy in May this year, brings a wealth of experience and a competitive edge to the team. Born in Brisbane, Burns qualified to represent Italy through his mother’s […]

In a landmark move for Italian cricket, former Australian batter Joe Burns has been appointed captain of the Italian national team. Burns, who switched his allegiance to Italy in May this year, brings a wealth of experience and a competitive edge to the team.

Born in Brisbane, Burns qualified to represent Italy through his mother’s heritage. He made his debut for Italy in June and has since played five T20 Internationals (T20Is), amassing 211 runs at an impressive average of 70.33 and a strike rate of 144.52. His standout performance came in his most recent T20I, where he scored an unbeaten 108 off just 55 balls, leading Italy to victory against Romania in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier Group A.

“I am honoured to take on this role and represent Italy on the international stage,” Burns said in a statement quoted by the ICC.

“For me, it is a return to my family’s roots. Italian cricket has enormous potential, and I am excited to contribute to its growth. Together with my team-mates, we are working to achieve ambitious goals and make our fans proud,” he added.

Fabio Marabini, president of the Italian Cricket Federation, expressed confidence in Burns’ leadership. “Since day one, Joe has shown great generosity and professionalism, putting his experience and competitive spirit at the disposal of the team,” Marabini said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“His selection as captain reflects our ambition to take Italian cricket to new heights. We are also counting on his leadership to play a pivotal role in the next qualifying stages for the 2026 T20 World Cup,” he added.

Burns’ prowess has also attracted attention in franchise T20 cricket. He has been signed by the Dubai Capitals for the upcoming season of the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20). Additionally, he has showcased his skills in other prominent leagues, including the Vitality Blast and Australia’s Big Bash League.

Before switching to Italy, Burns had a commendable career as an opener for the Australian Test team. Between December 2014 and December 2020, he played 23 matches, scoring 1,442 runs at an average of 36.97, including four centuries.

Italy’s rising cricket profile has also gained traction in the Indian Premier League (IPL) circuit. Thomas Draca, Burns’ teammate and a fast bowler, was included in the long list for the 2025 IPL player auction, although he did not make the final cut.

Burns’ appointment as captain signals a new era for Italian cricket, with hopes of elevating the team’s performance and prominence on the international stage.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

