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Home > Sports News > Joe Root Reappointed as England Test Captain: Full Captaincy Record, Stats, Batting Average & Stephen Fleming Appointment

Joe Root Reappointed as England Test Captain: Full Captaincy Record, Stats, Batting Average & Stephen Fleming Appointment

Joe Root has been reappointed as England Test captain alongside new head coach, Stephen Fleming, following Ben Stokes' retirement and Brendon McCullum's departure from the red-ball setup. Root previously led England in a record 64 Tests, winning 27 matches, while his batting average dipped during his first stint as captain.

Joe Root has been re-appointed as the Test captain of the England team. Image Credit: ANI
Joe Root has been re-appointed as the Test captain of the England team. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 16:38 IST

Joe Root Test Captain: England Cricket is going for an overhaul and has announced Stephen Fleming as the head coach of the test team and decided to re-appoint Joe Root as the skipper of the team. The Yorkshire-born has previously captained the Three Lions and already holds the record for captaining England in the longest format in the most games. However, Root’s record is pretty ordinary, having won 27 games and lost 27 as well. His own batting, too, takes a hit when captaining the side. 

Joe Root Re-appointed as England Test Captain



On Thursday, England appointed Joe Root as Test captain, plus Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand batter, as head coach, following the exodus of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. The right-handed batter led the side in 64 games during his previous stint. Root issued a statement on his appointment as well. The 35-year-old said, “It ‌is a great honour and privilege to be asked ‌to be England’s ​men’s test captain again.”

He expressed his excitement about leading the next generation of players. Root said, “The test captaincy ‌is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of ‌it again working with ​Brendon McCullum last month, I ⁠am excited to lead ⁠this next generation of players ‌forward.”

Joe Root’s Record as Test Captain

Joe Root has captained England in 65 red-ball matches, winning 27 of them. Under his captaincy, the Three Lions failed to win a single game in Australia. With a win percentage of 41.53, Root did not have the best of times leading the side. As a batter, his performances have taken a hit when leading the side. 

Joe Root’s Batting Record as Test Captain

In 65 games as the Test captain, Root scored 5,418 runs at an average of 46.7. He scored 14 centuries in 120 innings when leading the side, averaging a ton in every 8.57 innings. His performance when not leading the side improves drastically. In 101 games as a player, Root has scored 8,696 runs, averaging 53.34. In these games, the right-handed batter has scored 27 centuries, averaging a triple-digit score every 6.81 innings. 

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh 2026: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return? Tamim Iqbal Shares Massive Update

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Joe Root Reappointed as England Test Captain: Full Captaincy Record, Stats, Batting Average & Stephen Fleming Appointment
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Joe Root Reappointed as England Test Captain: Full Captaincy Record, Stats, Batting Average & Stephen Fleming Appointment
Joe Root Reappointed as England Test Captain: Full Captaincy Record, Stats, Batting Average & Stephen Fleming Appointment
Joe Root Reappointed as England Test Captain: Full Captaincy Record, Stats, Batting Average & Stephen Fleming Appointment
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