Joe Root’s Poor Form Leads To Struggles as India Dominates England in First ODI

England’s star batter Joe Root had a disappointing return to One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as he failed to make an impact against India in the first match of the series at Nagpur on Thursday. Root’s struggles against Indian spinners, especially Ravindra Jadeja, continued as he was dismissed cheaply, adding to his recent poor form in the 50-over format.

Joe Root’s Struggles Against Jadeja

Coming in after the early dismissal of Phil Salt, Root found it difficult to score freely against India’s disciplined bowling attack. During his 31-ball stay at the crease, he managed to hit just one boundary off Kuldeep Yadav. His innings came to an end when Jadeja trapped him leg-before-wicket (LBW), breaking a 44-run partnership with captain Jos Buttler.

Root’s poor record against Jadeja in ODIs worsened with this dismissal. In their 10 encounters, Root has scored only 133 runs off 115 balls and has fallen to the left-arm spinner four times. This match further highlighted his struggles against slow bowling on subcontinent pitches.

Root’s Declining ODI Form

Root was once a key player in England’s ODI setup, playing a crucial role in their historic 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph. However, in recent years, he has transitioned into a Test specialist, playing fewer ODIs. His performances in the format have suffered as a result.

Since 2020, Root has played 29 ODIs, scoring 685 runs in 26 innings at an average of 28.54. Although he has hit six half-centuries, his best score during this period remains 86. His overall ODI average, which was an impressive 51.36 at the end of 2019, has now dropped to 47.39.

Root’s overall ODI record still boasts strong numbers—6,541 runs in 161 innings across 172 matches, including 16 centuries and 39 fifties. However, his current form raises concerns about his place in England’s limited-overs setup as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

England Bat First After Winning Toss

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the series opener. The match followed an exciting T20I series, which India won convincingly 4-1. Both teams see this ODI series as an opportunity to finalize their combinations ahead of major ICC tournaments.

New Faces in India’s Lineup

India handed ODI debuts to young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana, with both players receiving their maiden caps before the toss. Their inclusion reflects India’s intent to build a strong squad for the future.

The team, however, was missing key players. Star batter Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a knee issue, and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was also absent from the playing XI. In Pant’s absence, KL Rahul took over wicketkeeping duties.

England’s Squad Similar to T20I Setup

England fielded a squad that was largely similar to the one that played in the T20I series. The most notable change was the inclusion of Joe Root, replacing Jamie Overton. England hopes that Root’s experience can stabilize their batting lineup, despite his recent struggles in ODIs.

Playing XIs for Both Teams

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

With the ODI series underway, both India and England are looking to fine-tune their squads ahead of the Champions Trophy. While England hopes that experienced players like Joe Root can regain their form, India will be eager to test young talents like Jaiswal and Rana on the big stage.

For Root, the challenge remains to prove his worth in the ODI format once again. With his recent performances raising concerns, the pressure is on him to deliver in the upcoming matches.