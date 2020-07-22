Jofra Archer, English fast bowler, was recently banned for one test match due to a possible COVID-19 infection. During his ban he was the target of racist abuse on social media, and has filed a complaint with the ECB. He also revealed his struggle with mental issues due to the ban.

Jofra Archer, the English fast bowler, revealed facing racial abuse on social media, in a column for Daily Mail. “Some of the abuse I have taken over the past few days on Instagram has been racist and I have decided that enough is enough.”, he wrote, in the column.

This comes right after the English Crystal Palace footballer, Wilfried Zaha, was abused by a 12 year old. Archer says, in his piece, that he’s drawing a line, and vows to not let anything pass. He says he has reported the incidents to the ECB, and hopes that they will be dealt with through the proper processes.

Archer was banned for one test match, due to a bio-security breach. After the first test match against West Indies, instead of following the health guidelines and heading straight to Manchester for the second game, Archer travelled to his home.

In doing so, he broke the team policy, and was handed a one match ban, and forced to self-isolate for 5 days. He has since twice tested negative for COVID-19, and has been cleared to play the third test.

He also revealed his mental struggle during the ban. In his column, he writes, “The whole spectacle made me feel uneasy. I know what I did was an error of judgement and I have suffered the consequences of that. I haven’t committed a crime and I want to start feeling myself again.”

He added that he was facing a serious lack of motivation during the period of the ban, which lead to him consulting a doctor about his issues. Ben Stokes, a teammate of his, also helped him with his mental fragility.

Now, Archer says he needs to be “100% mentally right” so that he throw himself back into playing cricket for his country.

