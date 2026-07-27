John Cena Breaks Silence On WWE’s John Cena Classic, Drops Major Update On New Tournament- All You Need To Know

WWE legend John Cena has finally shared an update on the much-anticipated John Cena Classic after months of silence, revealing that work is progressing behind the scenes and hinting that the tournament could take place towards the end of the year.

Cena has been absent from WWE television since announcing the tournament at the Backlash premium live event in May. While many fans expected the 17-time world champion to return soon after the announcement, neither Cena nor WWE had provided any further details—until now.

Speaking to ExtraTV during San Diego Comic-Con, the retired superstar admitted he could not reveal too much but assured fans that preparations for the event are well underway.

“I gotta withhold the updates. What I can tell you is we are working forward, and I cannot tell you how excited I am about it. The event, what it stands for — I wanna do something great for WWE fans towards the end of the calendar year,” Cena said.

The WWE Hall of Famer-in-waiting also explained why he has remained tight-lipped about the project, insisting he does not want to reveal any spoilers before the company is ready to make an official announcement.

“Man, I wish I could give you spoilers but I gotta be loyal to my company. What I can tell you is we’re working on it, and I am gonna give you my absolute best. If an event is gonna wear my name, especially in the WWE realm, I’m always giving my best to WWE, the Classic would be no less,” he added.

The John Cena Classic is expected to feature a unique format, with the eventual winner receiving a championship belt. Reports also suggest that public voting will play a key role in determining the tournament winner, making it one of WWE’s most interactive events.

Cena’s latest comments come months after he officially retired from in-ring competition. The WWE icon brought the curtain down on his illustrious career in December 2025, losing to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 11.

His farewell tour began at the 2025 Royal Rumble before he earned a WrestleMania 41 title opportunity by winning the Elimination Chamber match. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to capture a record-breaking 17th world championship before Rhodes reclaimed the title at SummerSlam.

Later that year, Cena completed the Grand Slam by defeating Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, only to lose it back at Survivor Series. His final match also marked the first submission defeat of his WWE career in over two decades.

Although his wrestling career has ended, Cena’s latest update suggests his association with WWE remains as strong as ever, with the John Cena Classic set to become the next chapter in his legacy.