John Cena Makes History With Record-Tying Win At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena made history at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 by securing a monumental victory, ending his losing streak and claiming his record-tying fourth Elimination Chamber win. In a thrilling match filled with surprises, eliminations, and dramatic confrontations, Cena emerged victorious after outlasting fierce competition, including CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

The men’s Elimination Chamber match, which took place before the night’s main event featuring Cody Rhodes’ decision regarding The Rock’s offer, was packed with high-stakes action. With the possibility of a heel winner re-emerging in the main event or a babyface turning, the bout had major implications for WWE’s road to WrestleMania. Adding to the excitement, the men’s Chamber followed the electrifying return of Jade Cargill in the women’s Chamber match earlier in the night.

The match kicked off with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, reigniting their rivalry from WrestleMania 40. CM Punk and John Cena entered later, with Logan Paul making a grand entrance, waving an American flag to boos from the Canadian crowd. Paul’s antics included graffiti-tagging his pod with “OVO” in honor of Canadian hip-hop star Drake, who was in attendance.

As eliminations unfolded, Damian Priest eliminated McIntyre, only for Logan Paul to take out Priest with a dramatic Frog Splash from the top of the pod. Cena, making his final appearance in an Elimination Chamber match, unleashed a flurry of his signature offense, thrilling fans with an Attitude Adjustment to Rollins and a Five Knuckle Shuffle on Paul.

The final three Cena, Punk, and Rollins boasted a combined 26 world championship reigns, setting the stage for a legendary showdown. As Punk and Cena traded submission attempts and finishers, Rollins launched Cena through a glass pod and targeted Punk. Rollins appeared close to victory after hitting Punk with a Pedigree and a Buckle Bomb, but a crucial distraction from Cena shifted the momentum. Punk and Cena capitalized, executing their finishers on Rollins, ultimately leading to his elimination.

With Rollins out of the equation, Cena and Punk squared off in a battle that had the crowd on their feet. In the final moments, Cena countered a crossbody from Punk with an Attitude Adjustment, sealing the victory and cementing his place in WWE history. The win ties Cena with Triple H for the most Elimination Chamber victories of all time, marking a triumphant return for the veteran superstar on the road to WrestleMania.

As WWE looks ahead, Cena’s victory sets the stage for intriguing possibilities. With tensions running high and rivalries intensifying, the fallout from Elimination Chamber 2025 promises to shape one of the most anticipated WrestleMania events in recent memory.

