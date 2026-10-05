John Cena Returns to WWE? 17-Time Champion Lands Surprising New Role on WWE Radio

John Cena to WWE: John Cena has left the ring, but the 17-time world champ continues to captivate the WWE universe. Cena has been the subject of rampant rumors that he’ll return to the company, but on Thursday he was officially announced for a special appearance on Busted Open, one of the top professional wrestling talk shows and a flagship program on the recently added WWE Radio channel. Here’s the latest chapter in Cena’s retracing journey with WWE.

John Cena Set for WWE Radio Appearance

WWE has also been growing its media offerings with the launch of the WWE Radio show on SiriusXM, which offers wrestling-related conversations and interviews as well as unique content. The Busted Open show is one of the key shows on the channel and is headed by Dave LaGreca with different wrestling guests.

The return of Cena on the program will be a great experience for the fans since they will be able to hear from one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of WWE. But since he no longer competes as a wrestler, the former face of the company still associates himself with WWE by acting as its ambassador and gaining promotional exposure.

John Cena Set For a Unique Role After Retirement

Instead of coming back as a wrestler himself, Cena seems to be taking on something else in the growing media empire of WWE. Cena on Busted Open is an indication of how WWE has employed icons in other ways apart from their TV show:

The company has become more active in using podcasts, radio shows, and digital content to connect with fans in between the seasons. When a wrestler of Cena’s caliber is sharing his persona, it comes with a lot more validity and credibility to the project. His changeover is similar to how retired performers have become outspoken personalities in the sports entertainment world.

Cena’s final large WWE-related appearance was at Backlash in April, when he announced the fan-voted John Cena Classic tournament. He has mainly been involved with Hollywood productions since then, though he has still been connected to the company to some extent.

Will Cena Wrestle Again?

While the announcement has sparked excitement among fans, there is currently no indication that Cena is planning an in-ring comeback. Instead, his appearance on WWE Radio reinforces his status as one of the company’s most valuable ambassadors.

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