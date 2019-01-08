WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Hulk Hogan of Monday made an exciting entry to the ring. The 16-time World champion John Cena announced himself as an entrant for the 2019 Royal Rumble match, while crowed was excited with the entry of Hulk Hogan, who stepped in to give tributed to Mean Gene Okerlund.

The upcoming World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Men’s Royal Rumble match is going to super excited as the 16-time World champion John Cena on Monday announced himself as an entrant for 2019’s much-awaited competition. Beast Brock Lesnar, who was also the world champion, is eyeing to return. Lesnar didn’t do anything during a face-to-face with Braun Strowman on the Row yesterday. The surprise entry to the ring was Hulk Hogan, who stepped in to give tribute to a wrestler, commentator Mean Gene Okerlund.

WWE, on Twitter, said, “He’s BACK on #RAW, and @JohnCena is BACK in the Men’s #RoyalRumble Match this year!” The Royal Rumble match will be played on January 27, 2019, at the Chase Field Stadium of Arizona.

Hulk Hogan, who returned to the Raw after four years, played a video to give a heartfelt tribute to his friend and legendary announcer Okerlund. In the video, Hogan showed highlights and great moments of Okerlund’s career and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

