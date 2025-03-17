John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Tough Fight Is Back: WWE Monday Night Raw

The Intercontinental Championship will be defended as reigning champion Bron Breakker puts his title on the line against Finn Bálor. Meanwhile, chaos is expected in a brutal no-holds-barred match between Penta and Ludwig Kaiser.

The road to WrestleMania 41 is heating up, and Monday Night Raw is set to deliver another night of high-stakes action. Following the shocking events at the 2025 Elimination Chamber—where John Cena stunned the WWE Universe by aligning with The Rock to launch a brutal attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes—the two are now set to meet face-to-face for the first time since that infamous night.

With tensions at an all-time high, all eyes will be on Rhodes and Cena as they share the ring once again. Will their confrontation remain verbal, or will things turn physical once more? And with The Rock’s unpredictable presence looming, anything could happen as the rivalry intensifies ahead of next month’s championship showdown.

Action-Packed Lineup on Monday Night Raw

Beyond the much-anticipated Rhodes-Cena showdown, Monday’s edition of Raw promises even more thrilling matchups. The Intercontinental Championship will be defended as reigning champion Bron Breakker puts his title on the line against Finn Bálor. Meanwhile, chaos is expected in a brutal no-holds-barred match between Penta and Ludwig Kaiser.

Adding to the uniqueness of the night, WWE’s European tour has led to a scheduling shift, meaning fans will need to tune in at a different time than usual to catch all the action live.

Key Details: How to Watch Monday Night Raw

Date & Time : Monday, March 17, at 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, March 17, at 3 p.m. ET Location : Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

: Forest National, Brussels, Belgium Streaming: Exclusive to Netflix—subscribers of any tier can watch at no additional cost.

With drama inside and outside the ring, this week’s Raw promises to be a must-watch event as WrestleMania season reaches a boiling point.

