Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Tough Fight Is Back: WWE Monday Night Raw

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Tough Fight Is Back: WWE Monday Night Raw

The Intercontinental Championship will be defended as reigning champion Bron Breakker puts his title on the line against Finn Bálor. Meanwhile, chaos is expected in a brutal no-holds-barred match between Penta and Ludwig Kaiser.

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Tough Fight Is Back: WWE Monday Night Raw


The road to WrestleMania 41 is heating up, and Monday Night Raw is set to deliver another night of high-stakes action. Following the shocking events at the 2025 Elimination Chamber—where John Cena stunned the WWE Universe by aligning with The Rock to launch a brutal attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes—the two are now set to meet face-to-face for the first time since that infamous night.

With tensions at an all-time high, all eyes will be on Rhodes and Cena as they share the ring once again. Will their confrontation remain verbal, or will things turn physical once more? And with The Rock’s unpredictable presence looming, anything could happen as the rivalry intensifies ahead of next month’s championship showdown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Action-Packed Lineup on Monday Night Raw

Beyond the much-anticipated Rhodes-Cena showdown, Monday’s edition of Raw promises even more thrilling matchups. The Intercontinental Championship will be defended as reigning champion Bron Breakker puts his title on the line against Finn Bálor. Meanwhile, chaos is expected in a brutal no-holds-barred match between Penta and Ludwig Kaiser.

Adding to the uniqueness of the night, WWE’s European tour has led to a scheduling shift, meaning fans will need to tune in at a different time than usual to catch all the action live.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Details: How to Watch Monday Night Raw

  • Date & Time: Monday, March 17, at 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
  • Streaming: Exclusive to Netflix—subscribers of any tier can watch at no additional cost.

With drama inside and outside the ring, this week’s Raw promises to be a must-watch event as WrestleMania season reaches a boiling point.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Strikes Again: Scores In Inter Miami’s Dramatic Win Over Atlanta

Filed under

Cody Rhodes John Cena WWE RAW

newsx

PM Modi And New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Exchange On Strengthening Defence, Free Trade
Violence erupts in Mahal

What Led To Violent Nagpur Clashes? Aurangzeb Tomb Row Explained
The absence of Taylor Swi

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?
newsx

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Overlooks KL Rahul, Names Faf du Plessis As Vice-Captain
Roof collapses at St. Pat

Caught On Cam: 16 Rushed To Hospital, Dozens Injured After A Roof Collapses Near University...
newsx

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Tough Fight Is Back: WWE Monday Night Raw
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi And New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Exchange On Strengthening Defence, Free Trade

PM Modi And New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Exchange On Strengthening Defence, Free Trade

What Led To Violent Nagpur Clashes? Aurangzeb Tomb Row Explained

What Led To Violent Nagpur Clashes? Aurangzeb Tomb Row Explained

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Overlooks KL Rahul, Names Faf du Plessis As Vice-Captain

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Overlooks KL Rahul, Names Faf du Plessis As Vice-Captain

Caught On Cam: 16 Rushed To Hospital, Dozens Injured After A Roof Collapses Near University Of Pittsburgh During St. Patrick’s Day Party

Caught On Cam: 16 Rushed To Hospital, Dozens Injured After A Roof Collapses Near University...

Entertainment

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips