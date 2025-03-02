John Cena’s Best WWE Matches: A Look At His Legendary In-Ring Battles

The term GOAT (Greatest of All Time) is often thrown around in WWE, but few deserve it as much as John Cena.

John Cena made history at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 by securing a monumental victory, ending his losing streak and claiming his record-tying fourth Elimination Chamber win. In a thrilling match filled with surprises, eliminations, and dramatic confrontations, Cena emerged victorious after outlasting fierce competition, including CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

The term GOAT (Greatest of All Time) is often thrown around in WWE, but few deserve it as much as John Cena. He carried the company on his shoulders for a decade, matching Ric Flair’s legendary 16-time world championship reign (though Flair is technically a 21-time champion). While Cena was criticized for his in-ring work early in his career, he continuously proved his doubters wrong, becoming one of WWE’s most iconic performers.

Let’s take a look at some of the best matches of his career that cemented his legendary status.

John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels – Monday Night Raw, April 23, 2007

One of Cena’s finest performances came on an episode of Monday Night Raw in London, England, where he faced Shawn Michaels in a non-title match. Originally scheduled for a short segment, the bout lasted an astounding 55 minutes and 49 seconds. The two superstars delivered an instant classic, showcasing their endurance, storytelling, and in-ring prowess. Cena and Michaels kept the audience on their feet for nearly an hour, proving why they were two of the best performers of their era.

John Cena vs. CM Punk – WWE Championship Match, Money in the Bank 2011

Some matches are great, and some define an entire era. Cena vs. Punk at Money in the Bank 2011 was the latter. With Punk’s WWE contract expiring that night and his promise to leave with the WWE Championship, the stakes couldn’t have been higher. The Chicago crowd was firmly behind Punk, creating an electric atmosphere. The match itself was a technical masterpiece, blending reality with kayfabe. Punk’s victory and post-match escape into the crowd became one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

John Cena vs. Edge – TLC WWE Championship Match, Unforgiven 2006

If Randy Orton was Cena’s in-ring soulmate, Edge was his best storyline rival. Their feud culminated in this brutal TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) match in Edge’s hometown of Toronto. With the WWE Championship on the line, the two delivered an unforgettable battle. Cena, not typically associated with hardcore matches, proved his versatility by surviving Edge’s vicious offense and ultimately winning the match, reclaiming the championship in dramatic fashion.

John Cena vs. Umaga – Last Man Standing Match, Royal Rumble 2007

Cena has faced many monstrous opponents, but few were as dominant as Umaga. Their Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble 2007 showcased Cena’s resilience. The Samoan Bulldozer had never been pinned or submitted before this night, making Cena’s victory even more remarkable. With both men delivering a hard-hitting, blood-soaked battle, Cena’s triumph solidified his reputation as a never-say-die competitor.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles – SummerSlam 2016

AJ Styles had proven himself worldwide, but facing John Cena at SummerSlam was his biggest test in WWE. The match lived up to the hype, with Styles showcasing his agility and Cena proving his veteran instincts. The two went back and forth in a wrestling clinic, with Styles ultimately securing the victory, proving he belonged among WWE’s elite. This match was a testament to Cena’s ability to elevate talent while delivering top-tier performances.

John Cena vs. CM Punk – Winner Faces The Rock at WrestleMania, Monday Night Raw, February 25, 2013

Cena and Punk had undeniable chemistry, producing classic encounters every time they stepped into the ring. This match was no exception. The high stakes—facing The Rock at WrestleMania—added an extra layer of intensity. Fans were stunned when Punk executed a rare piledriver, while Cena countered with an unexpected headscissor takedown. The match was a thrilling display of both men’s technical prowess and storytelling abilities.

John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam – WWE Championship Match, ECW One Night Stand 2006

Cena has never been more of a heel without officially turning than he was at ECW One Night Stand 2006. Facing Rob Van Dam in front of a rabid ECW crowd, Cena embraced the hostility and delivered a brutal fight. The extreme environment allowed both men to showcase their toughness, with RVD ultimately winning the WWE Championship, giving ECW a much-needed world champion as its revival neared.

John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan – WWE Championship Match, SummerSlam 2013

At the height of the YES! Movement, Daniel Bryan was on the rise, and Cena played the perfect antagonist in this match. Despite staying a babyface, Cena allowed Bryan to shine, proving he could go toe-to-toe with the best technical wrestler in the world. The match was a masterpiece, culminating in Bryan’s triumphant victory, though his title reign was short-lived due to Randy Orton’s Money in the Bank cash-in.

John Cena vs. Cesaro – United States Championship Match, Monday Night Raw, July 6, 2015

Cena’s United States Championship Open Challenge produced some of the best matches of his career, but his battle with Cesaro stands out. A week after a similar match was interrupted by Kevin Owens, Cena and Cesaro delivered another technical showcase. Cesaro came close to victory multiple times, but Cena ultimately retained in a thrilling contest that demonstrated both men’s athleticism and storytelling skills.

John Cena’s career is filled with legendary matches, but these stand out as some of his very best. Whether it was a grueling Last Man Standing match, a technical classic, or a storyline-defining moment, Cena has proven time and again why he is one of WWE’s greatest performers.

