Friday, March 14, 2025
John Feinstein, Acclaimed Sports Columnist And Author Dies At 69

John Feinstein


John Feinstein, a renowned sports columnist and bestselling author known for his deep insights into college basketball, golf, and other sports, passed away on Thursday at the age of 69. His brother confirmed the news to The Washington Post.

Feinstein was a regular sports columnist for The Washington Post, but his illustrious career spanned decades and multiple media platforms. He began as a night police reporter in 1977 before shifting his focus to sports journalism. Over the years, he contributed to Golf Digest, National Public Radio (NPR), and several other outlets, earning widespread recognition for his compelling storytelling and behind-the-scenes access to athletes and coaches.

Feinstein’s Work

The accomplished author penned 48 books, 23 of which became New York Times bestsellers. His groundbreaking first book, A Season on the Brink, chronicling the 1985-86 Indiana University basketball season under coach Bob Knight, catapulted him to national fame. The book spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Times’ bestseller list and was later adapted into an ESPN film. Another bestseller, A Good Walk Spoiled, provided an in-depth look at the PGA Tour during the 1994-95 season. Feinstein’s portfolio also included A Civil War, which explored the Army-Navy football rivalry, and Hard Courts, a deep dive into professional tennis.

Beyond books, Feinstein was celebrated for his ability to take readers into the inner sanctum of sports locker rooms, team planes, and coaches’ offices offering perspectives rarely seen by fans. His commitment to authentic storytelling earned him numerous accolades, including the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. He was also inducted into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame.

Born in New York City, Feinstein was one of three children. His father, Martin Feinstein, was a prominent figure in the arts, serving as the first executive director of the Kennedy Center and later as the general manager of the Washington National Opera from 1980 to 1995.

Filed under

