John Terry is one of the most decorated English footballers of his time having won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League title during his 22-year stint with Chelsea football club. The iconic central defender also triumphed in five league cups and a Europa League in more than 700 appearances he made with the Blues.

Legendary England defender and Chelsea icon John Terry on Sunday announced his retirement from football at the age of 37. Terry, who was without a club since leaving Championship side Aston Villa earlier this year, took to his official Instagram handle to break the news of his retirement. He wrote: “After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing.”

The 37-year-old is the only English footballer to lift five Premier League titles as a captain and also led England international team on several occasions. He made 78 appearances for the Three Lions before announcing his retirement from international football in 2017.

After ending his 22-year spell with the Stamford Bridge outfit, Chelsea joined Championship side Aston Villa and marshalled its defence throughout the season. Aston Villa failed to regain promotion to the Premier League after suffering defeat to Fulham in the play-off final and Terry ended his union with the club after his 1-year contract expired.

Earlier in the summer, Terry was approached by Russian outfit Spartak Moscow and he also underwent a medical but apparently, turned down the contract at the last minute due to change of heart. The iconic footballer now works with Chelsea’s youth sqauds and is yet to make an announcement whether he will stay in football or not.

