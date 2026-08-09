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Home > Sports News > Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates

Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates

Although Chelsea FC secured a commanding victory over AC Milan Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, they face an extremely short turnaround time ahead of their next friendly game which will be against Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim FC on August 9, Sunday.

Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates. (Image Credits: Chelsea FC X/Johor X)
Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates. (Image Credits: Chelsea FC X/Johor X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 15:06 IST

Although Chelsea FC secured a commanding victory over AC Milan Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, they face an extremely short turnaround time ahead of their next friendly game which will be against Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC on August 9, Sunday. The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia will set the scene for the clash as the Premier League giants will look to continue their momentum ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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Having struck three goals against AC Milan to emerge triumphant comprehensively, Xabi Alonso will be mighty pleased with the players as they delivered their best preseason performance. Due to a short turnaround time and Alonso treating the game against AC Milan as a competitive one, a few players could also get a day off. At the same time, Chelsea FC would also want to keep the winning run going.

As for Johor Darul Ta’zim, they are arguably the best side of the Malaysia Super League, winning a staggering 12 seasons in a row. They had also reached the AFC Champions League quarter-finals. Managed by Xisco Muñoz, Johor have a promising mix of local talent alongside a few imports from lower Spanish leagues, including acquiring Juan Diego Molina Martínez.

Chelsea FC vs Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Match Details

Match Johor Darul Ta’zim FC vs Chelsea FC
Competition Club Friendly
Date August 9, 2026
Venue Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Stadium, Johor, Malaysia
Kick-off Time 1:00 PM BST/5:30 PM IST
Live Streaming CFC+

Chelsea Team News

A 24-hour turnaround time means fans could see Chelsea’s split squad taking the field. Hence, regular goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could be rested for the clash, with Mike Senders likely to start in his spot. A host of other changes are also expected, given the likes of Cole Palmer, João Pedro, Pedro Neto, Wesley Fofana and Moisés Caicedo also played for the majority of the match against AC Milan.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Mike Penders, Mamadou Sarr, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tosin Subuloye, Estêvão Willian Almeida de Oliveira Gonçalves, Mathis Rayan Nicoll-Jazuli, Dário Essugo, Mykhailo Mudryk, Dastan Satpayev, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap.

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC News

Johor were most recently in action on July 31 against FC Cartagena, beating them 2-0. The team boasts a diverse lineup, highlighted by a Brazilian striking duo of Marcos Guilherme and Bérgson. Complementing them is a robust Spanish contingent, featuring Antonio Glauder, Óscar Arribas, and Nacho Méndez, who will provide support from midfield. Hong Wan, a Croydon native and product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, may be utilized as a substitute under the guidance of Xisco, the former manager of Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Johor predicted line-up: Hazmi Hassan, Safuwan Baharudin, Emin Mahmudov Israfilov, Glauder Ferreira, Sergio Arribas Calvo, Diego Hidalgo, Fazail Fikri, Andrés Felipe Méndez, Johan Peter Corbin-Ong, Guilherme de Paula, Bérgson Gustavo Silveira da Silva.

Chelsea FC vs Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Prediction

Despite Chelsea FC predicted to play a revamped line-up from their win over AC Milan, they start as overwhelming favourites against Johor. While Johor can throw a few punches, they will most likely lose the contest.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction: Chelsea 4-1 Johor Darul Ta’zim FC.

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Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates
Tags: Chelsea FCXabi Alonso

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Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates
Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates
Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Chelsea: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates
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