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Home > Sports News > Jonty Rhodes Credits Virat Kohli for Transforming India’s Fielding Standards Through Fitness Revolution

Jonty Rhodes Credits Virat Kohli for Transforming India’s Fielding Standards Through Fitness Revolution

Former South Africa legend Jonty Rhodes praised Virat Kohli for revolutionizing Team India’s fielding standards through a fitness-first culture. Rhodes highlighted how Kohli’s emphasis on athleticism, agility, and endurance transformed Indian cricket into a side packed with world-class fielders and elite performers.

Virat Kohli and Jonty Rhodes in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli and Jonty Rhodes in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 09:23 IST

Former South Africa National Team cricketer Jonty Rhodes heaps praise on Virat Kohli for improving Team India’s fielding standards. The former cricketer was speaking during the jersey launch event of Rotterdam Dockers from the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). During his discussion, he made a special point to mention Kohli’s efforts in increasing the standards of fielding in India. 

Jonty Rhodes: Virat Kohli Behind India’s Fielding Evolution

According to Jonty Rhodes, it was Kohli who took the initiative to establish fitness as an essential factor in the Indian cricket team. At present, all the fielders are expected to be physically fit, agile, and powerful.

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Fielding and fitness are becoming the main factors that determine a team’s success on the field, and Indian cricket is an example of that. Rhodes, who has played the game internationally and has great insights to share, pointed out that Indian cricket used to play only a very few players in the past who were good fielders. Meanwhile, currently, many players in the squad are exceptional fielders.

Rhodes said, “In the Indian team, Virat Kohli insisted that you had to be fit, a good fielder, athletic and robust in the field, and fitness levels were extremely important. We’ve seen the evolution in India from a team that had one or two great fielders to a team where there’s nobody to hide.” 

Virat Kohli’s Fitness Gold Standard

At 37, there is no doubt Virat Kohli still is the gold standard for fitness in cricket globally. Having stepped away from Test and T20Is, the ex-captain of India remains at the top of the ladder of athleticism on the cricket pitch, fusing his extraordinary endurance, agility, and muscle with his rock-solid discipline. Former India fielding coach T Dilip revealed that Kohli’s focus intensity remains “non-negotiable”. 

All the same, Kohli’s great stamina is due to a very disciplined way in which he has approached his fitness through regular exercising as well as a very careful dietary plan. The right-handed batter has been vocal about the necessity of staying consistent, stating that he can repeat the same meal for quite some time if it is going to help his body stay in its perfect shape only.

His health-oriented, balanced, and highly focused approach to dieting, calorie-controlled meals, and commitment to rest have made him stay ahead of some of his younger counterparts. While the debate about his potential role at India’s 2027 ODI World Cup is ongoing, Virat Kohli’s incredible physical condition remains one of the major reasons why he still remains one of the best-performing batters in international cricket.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test

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Jonty Rhodes Credits Virat Kohli for Transforming India’s Fielding Standards Through Fitness Revolution

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Jonty Rhodes Credits Virat Kohli for Transforming India’s Fielding Standards Through Fitness Revolution
Jonty Rhodes Credits Virat Kohli for Transforming India’s Fielding Standards Through Fitness Revolution
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