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Home > Sports News > Jordan Accuses FIFA, Gianni Infantino Of ‘Blackmailing’ and ‘Withholding’ Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein’s Post Goes Viral: Check Reaction

Jordan Accuses FIFA, Gianni Infantino Of ‘Blackmailing’ and ‘Withholding’ Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein’s Post Goes Viral: Check Reaction

Jordan FA president Prince Ali bin Hussein has accused FIFA and Gianni Infantino of “blackmailing” the federation and withholding Arab Cup prize money.

Jordan Accuses FIFA Gianni Infantino Of Blackmailing and Withholding Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein's Post Goes Viral. Photo X
Jordan Accuses FIFA Gianni Infantino Of Blackmailing and Withholding Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein's Post Goes Viral. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 17:22 IST

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has come under renewed pressure after Jordan Football Association (JFA) president Prince Ali bin Hussein levelled serious allegations against world football’s governing body, accusing it of withholding prize money and attempting to influence his federation’s political support.

Prince Ali, a former FIFA vice-president and a two-time unsuccessful candidate for the FIFA presidency, claimed the Jordan FA is yet to receive the prize money earned by the national team after reaching the final of last year’s FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

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The Jordan FA chief also alleged that FIFA’s willingness to assist the federation was linked to whether he would back Infantino’s bid to continue as FIFA president. His comments, posted on social media, have since attracted widespread attention.

“We have been waiting for reward money for our players since December for the Arab Cup in Qatar, which is a FIFA event,” Prince Ali, also a former FIFA vice-president, said in a statement on social media. “The money our team should receive for having reached the final has not been delivered yet, while at the same time FIFA brags about how many billions they have in reserve.”

Prince Ali further claimed that the federation had received little assistance from FIFA on several matters, including issues surrounding Jordanian supporters travelling to the United States for the recent World Cup.

“It is clear the problem really is with leadership. For months, FIFA has been refusing to help us on any of these or other matters — until it was verbally communicated to me during the World Cup that if I endorsed Infantino it would go a long way to helping our FA out…

“We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that.”

The JFA president also raised concerns about visa problems that reportedly prevented some Jordan supporters holding valid tickets from attending matches at the World Cup in the United States. He additionally questioned the treatment of Jordan’s World Cup-related earnings, alleging that they were being taxed by the “US government through FIFA.”

Prince Ali previously challenged Sepp Blatter in the 2015 FIFA presidential election, but lost. A year later, he finished third in the election won by Infantino, who succeeded Blatter in the wake of the corruption scandal that engulfed FIFA.

Infantino had appeared to be on course for another term, with the next FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 2027. However, questions over his leadership have intensified following the collapse of a controversial proposal involving private investment in the World Cup.

Several European football associations, including Wales, Finland, Sweden and Serbia, have also reportedly withdrawn previous expressions of support for Infantino. The English FA is rumoured to be considering a similar move, potentially adding further uncertainty around the FIFA president’s position.

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Jordan Accuses FIFA, Gianni Infantino Of ‘Blackmailing’ and ‘Withholding’ Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein’s Post Goes Viral: Check Reaction
Tags: fifafifa arab cupfifa blackmail allegationsfifa latest newsfifa presidentfifa presidential electionfifa prize moneyFIFA World CupGianni Infantinoinfantino controversyjordan fajordan footballjordan football associationprince ali bin hussein

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Jordan Accuses FIFA, Gianni Infantino Of ‘Blackmailing’ and ‘Withholding’ Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein’s Post Goes Viral: Check Reaction
Jordan Accuses FIFA, Gianni Infantino Of ‘Blackmailing’ and ‘Withholding’ Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein’s Post Goes Viral: Check Reaction
Jordan Accuses FIFA, Gianni Infantino Of ‘Blackmailing’ and ‘Withholding’ Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein’s Post Goes Viral: Check Reaction
Jordan Accuses FIFA, Gianni Infantino Of ‘Blackmailing’ and ‘Withholding’ Prize Money; FA President Prince Ali bin Hussein’s Post Goes Viral: Check Reaction

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