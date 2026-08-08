Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, passed away on Friday, 7th August. Jorge, who is also the agent of his son, passed away after battling a long illness. He was 68 years old when he passed away at 10:00 PM (Local Time) at one of the clinics in Rosario. For nearly two decades, Jorge Messi was the guiding star of his son’s career: dealing with Lionel’s outside-of-camp dealings and being there when the moment of his career changed forever.

Interestingly, Jorge struggled to obtain the required treatment for his son early on and remained with his son in Barcelona when the family experienced difficulties following their European relocation.

The hurt caused by the father’s passing is very deep for Lionel Messi. For many years, Jorge was at his side as a father and also as his agent, helping him to have a football career that was extraordinary.

Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Messi Passes Away

Jorge Messi, the father of football legend Lionel Messi, has died at a Rosario hospital in Argentina, where he was hospitalised following an illness. Jorge was known to be one of those who were close to Lionel Messi’s development and who was there from an early age till Lionel became one of the greatest football players of the world.

Among other things, Jorge was the one who signed Lionel’s contracts and negotiated with teams and commercial contracts on behalf of Messi, making him one of the richest footballers in the world. He has also been credited with developing Messi’s business operations and marketing side. His physical condition has been a concern for quite some time. During the most recent World Cup, Messi publicly referred to a private difficulty in his life.

Jorge Messi’s Illness

Jorge Messi, father of the great Lionel Messi, had serious health issues all the way from 2026. News about his condition gradually getting worse first came out during the FIFA World Cup, causing worries for fans all over the world. At the beginning, the Messi family wanted to be on their own and not be disturbed, at least until Jorge got better. The exact ailment at first was kept secret through the family’s statements, but later the press claimed that he had pancreatic cancer. Per Messi’s own admission, those struggles greatly affected him on an emotional level even while the team managed to win the World Cup.

Jorge Messi as Lionel Messi’s Agent

Jorge Messi was much more than Lionel Messi’s father. He played a very decisive role in the development of arguably the footballer’s career most people admire. He became Lionel’s agent when he was still a teenager and managed some key career decisions, including Lionel moving to Barcelona and later Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. Jorge was involved in the signing of contracts, negotiations of sponsorships, and planning of Messi’s career but still kept the family front and center.

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