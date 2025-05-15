As the tournament enters its final leg, several teams face the looming absence of key overseas players. Some are leaving due to national duties, others for personal issues, and a few because of injuries.

Jos Buttler And Mitchell Starc Out Of IPL 2025? 10 Players Whose Participation is Uncertain

After an eight-day break, the Indian Premier League 2025 is ready to resume on Saturday, May 17. Seven teams – Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants – are still in the hunt for a playoff berth.

As the tournament enters its final leg, several teams face the looming absence of key overseas players. Some are leaving due to national duties, others for personal issues, and a few because of injuries.

International Commitments Disrupt Squad Stability

These player exits could significantly impact team strategies and playoff prospects.

Jos Buttler: Gujarat Titans – A crucial No. 3 batter for GT, Buttler has amassed 500 runs in 11 games this season. However, he has been called up to England’s ODI squad for the West Indies series starting May 29 and won’t be returning for the remainder of the IPL.

Will Jacks: Mumbai Indians – Jacks has played 11 matches this season, earning two Player of the Match awards. His final game for MI saw him hit a half-century against Gujarat, but like Buttler, he is set to join England’s ODI squad and will miss the playoffs.

Jacob Bethell: Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Bethell opened for RCB in recent matches against CSK and DC. Although he might feature in the next couple of league games, he will return to England ahead of the playoff stage due to his inclusion in the same ODI series.

Ryan Rickelton: Mumbai Indians – The South African opener has scored 336 runs in 12 games for MI. As per CSA’s NOC policy, Rickelton is expected to exit before MI’s last league match against PBKS on May 26.

South Africans To Exit Ahead Of WTC Final

Multiple South African players across teams are expected to leave IPL 2025 early due to their inclusion in the WTC 2025 final squad.

Corbin Bosch: Mumbai Indians – Signed as a replacement in March, Bosch has played three matches since his debut on April 27. While he’s impressed with his all-round ability, he’s also part of South Africa’s WTC squad and will depart by May 25.

Kagiso Rabada: Gujarat Titans – Rabada began the season with GT but left mid-way due to a provisional suspension related to recreational drug use. He rejoined the squad recently but will leave again before May 25 for the WTC final.

Gerald Coetzee: Gujarat Titans – Also a part of the South African WTC squad, Coetzee is unlikely to be available for the playoffs unless CSA extends his NOC.

Marco Jansen: Punjab Kings – Jansen has played all 11 matches for PBKS, making key contributions. His WTC final selection means PBKS will miss his services during the crucial final stages.

Lungi Ngidi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Ngidi picked up three wickets in his IPL 2025 debut match this season against CSK on May 3. However, his time with RCB is expected to end early due to WTC commitments.

Tristan Stubbs: Delhi Capitals – Stubbs is a vital part of DC’s middle order. If the Capitals qualify for the playoffs, they’ll have to do so without him, as he’s among the 15 players named in South Africa’s WTC final squad.

More Big Names Missing From The Final Leg

In addition to these ten, a few more high-profile overseas players are unavailable for the remainder of the IPL.

Mitchell Starc: Delhi Capitals – The Australian pacer has opted not to return for the last phase of the tournament.

Jake Fraser-McGurk: Delhi Capitals – Fraser-McGurk has made himself unavailable for personal reasons.

Josh Hazlewood: Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Hazlewood will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

As teams prepare for a dramatic final stretch, these key exits could tip the balance in the playoff race. With squad depth now being tested, franchises will need to find fresh match-winners in crunch situations.

