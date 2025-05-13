Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

In the ODI format, Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley earns a recall. He last featured for England against Ireland in September 2023.

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Jos Buttler and Will Jacks' IPL 2025 Future Uncertain as ECB Makes Big Call


As England gears up for a fresh chapter under new captain Harry Brook, the ripple effects are being felt all the way in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named multiple IPL-bound players in its squads for the upcoming home season, putting their league commitments in jeopardy.

Major Series Plans Clash With IPL Calendar

Brook, who has taken charge across all formats following England’s underwhelming ICC campaigns, will begin his tenure with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe on May 22 at Trent Bridge.

Immediately following that, England will host the West Indies for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is). The ODI series kicks off on May 29 at Edgbaston.

With the IPL 2025 set to start on May 17 and its final likely to be held around June 3, several England stars named in the national squads now face potential scheduling conflicts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among those impacted are Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians), and Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), all of whom have been selected in both white-ball squads.

Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) will join the T20 squad beginning June 6. His participation could still be possible if his franchise fails to reach the IPL final.

Fresh Faces and Familiar Returns in England Squads

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson has made his way back into the T20 setup after nearly three years. The experienced left-arm spinner last played a T20I for England in September 2022.

Joining him is Nottinghamshire’s Luke Wood, who returns to T20I action after being absent since September 2023.

In the ODI format, Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley earns a recall. He last featured for England against Ireland in September 2023.

Will Jacks, a versatile batting all-rounder from Surrey, also makes a comeback to the national scene, being named in both the ODI and T20 squads.

Squad Details Confirm England’s Bold New Direction

Here are the squads that signal England’s intent under Brook’s leadership:

ODI Squad:
Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

T20 Squad:
Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

While England embraces a fresh beginning under Brook, the timing of these selections will be watched closely by IPL franchises, who now face the prospect of losing key overseas players during the tournament’s crucial phase.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar’s IPL Message: No DJs, Dancing Girls Out of Respect for the Bereaved

 

Filed under

Harry Brook ipl Jos Buttler Will Jacks

newsx

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call
Senate Minority Leader Ch

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane
The Union government has

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?
Russia launched a modest

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul
newsx

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops
Trump endorsed Jack Ciatt

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor

Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom