Jos Buttler and Will Jacks' IPL 2025 Future Uncertain as ECB Makes Big Call

As England gears up for a fresh chapter under new captain Harry Brook, the ripple effects are being felt all the way in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named multiple IPL-bound players in its squads for the upcoming home season, putting their league commitments in jeopardy.

Major Series Plans Clash With IPL Calendar

Brook, who has taken charge across all formats following England’s underwhelming ICC campaigns, will begin his tenure with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe on May 22 at Trent Bridge.

Immediately following that, England will host the West Indies for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is). The ODI series kicks off on May 29 at Edgbaston.

With the IPL 2025 set to start on May 17 and its final likely to be held around June 3, several England stars named in the national squads now face potential scheduling conflicts.

Among those impacted are Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians), and Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), all of whom have been selected in both white-ball squads.

Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) will join the T20 squad beginning June 6. His participation could still be possible if his franchise fails to reach the IPL final.

Fresh Faces and Familiar Returns in England Squads

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson has made his way back into the T20 setup after nearly three years. The experienced left-arm spinner last played a T20I for England in September 2022.

Joining him is Nottinghamshire’s Luke Wood, who returns to T20I action after being absent since September 2023.

In the ODI format, Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley earns a recall. He last featured for England against Ireland in September 2023.

Will Jacks, a versatile batting all-rounder from Surrey, also makes a comeback to the national scene, being named in both the ODI and T20 squads.

Squad Details Confirm England’s Bold New Direction

Here are the squads that signal England’s intent under Brook’s leadership:

ODI Squad:

Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

T20 Squad:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

While England embraces a fresh beginning under Brook, the timing of these selections will be watched closely by IPL franchises, who now face the prospect of losing key overseas players during the tournament’s crucial phase.

