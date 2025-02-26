Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  Jos Buttler Avoids 'Emotional Decision' As England Crash Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler Avoids ‘Emotional Decision’ As England Crash Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

Reflecting on the game, Buttler praised Root’s resilience and acknowledged the team's shortcomings.

Jos Buttler Avoids ‘Emotional Decision’ As England Crash Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler


England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler has refrained from making any “emotional decision” about his captaincy future following England’s shocking exit from the Champions Trophy. The defending champions failed to progress beyond the group stage after suffering a crucial defeat to Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Buttler, who has now led England to five consecutive ODI losses, faced mounting pressure as his side faltered in their chase of 326. Afghanistan’s opener Ibrahim Zadran stole the show with a record-breaking 177 off 146 deliveries, guiding his team to a formidable total of 325/7. In response, England’s batting lineup crumbled despite a valiant 120(111) from Joe Root, ultimately falling short in an eight-wicket defeat.

Speaking after the match, Buttler acknowledged the disappointment but insisted he would not rush into any decision regarding his future as captain. “I don’t want to make any emotional decisions. But I think for myself and the other guys at the top, we should consider all possibilities,” Buttler said in the post-match press conference.

England’s struggles were compounded by an injury to fast bowler Mark Wood, who appeared in discomfort during his fourth over. Despite receiving treatment, he fought through the pain to deliver four more overs before leaving the field permanently in the 43rd over. His absence forced Buttler to turn to part-time options, with Joe Root and Liam Livingstone sharing the death-over responsibilities.

Reflecting on the game, Buttler praised Root’s resilience and acknowledged the team’s shortcomings. “Root played an unbelievable innings, and we needed one of the top six batters to stay with him. His ODI record is fantastic. If I knew I wouldn’t be playing the way I am, being one of the best players in the world, it is disappointing when you don’t perform,” Buttler admitted.

With England’s campaign ending in disappointment, questions loom over Buttler’s future as captain ahead of the next international assignments. As scrutiny intensifies, England’s leadership will now assess their plans moving forward in white-ball cricket.

ALSO READ: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming, Kick-off Time And Telecast Details

Filed under

England vs Afghanistan Jos Buttler

