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Home > Sports News > Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?

Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?

England's swashbuckling keeper-batter Jos Buttler has become the first batter to scale 15000 runs in T20 cricket as he did so in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 17, Thursday.

Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers? (Image Credits: X)
Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 11:41 IST

ENG vs SL, 2nd T20I: England’s swashbuckling keeper-batter Jos Buttler has become the first batter to scale 15000 runs in T20 cricket as he did so in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 17, Thursday. With the Lancashire cricketer sitting one run clear of Kieron Pollard, it’s wondering where does Indian legend Virat Kohli stand in the list for most T20 runs?

ENG vs SL, 2nd T20I: Where does Virat Kohli stand in the list for most T20 runs?

With Kohli playing most of his T20 cricket for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he has displayed power and precision en route to his 9336 runs in 283 games, making him the leading run-getter of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently sixth in the list for most T20 runs, aggregating 14218 runs in 430 T20 games. After Buttler’s 15000, there is Kieron Pollard (14999), Alex Hales (14581), Chris Gayle (14562) and David Warner (14284), making the top four.

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Meanwhile, Buttler has amassed his T20 runs across a wide range of teams and competitions, representing England, Lancashire, Manchester Originals, Manchester Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Somerset, Paarl Royals, Mumbai Indians, Sydney Thunder, Comilla Victorians, Durban’s Super Giants, Melbourne Renegades and England Lions. The 36-year-old now has 15,000 runs in 528 matches at an average of 35.46, including nine centuries and 107 fifties. He moved past West Indies great Kieron Pollard, who has 14,999 runs in 754 matches at an average of 31.71. The right-hander reached the landmark with a single off Eshan Malinga in the fifth over of England’s run chase. 

ENG vs SL, 2nd T20I: England claim series against Sri Lanka with another convincing victory

Coming to the match, England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

 
After restricting Sri Lanka to 145/9 in 20 overs, England chased down the target in just 12.1 overs, finishing on 146/4. The victory extended England’s winning streak over Sri Lanka in T20Is to 14 matches. Dawson was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul. The third and final T20I will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, with England already having secured the series 2-0.

The two sides will also square off in three ODIs after the T20 games.

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Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?
Tags: ENG vs SLEngland National Cricket TeamJos ButtlerSri Lanka National Cricket Teamvirat kohli’

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Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?
Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?
Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?
Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?
Jos Buttler Creates T20 History With 15000 Runs: Where Does Virat Kohli Rank Among All-Time Leading Run-Scorers?

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